EPHEMERA Brings Korean Lifestyle Fashion Brand THY SEOUL To The U.S.

THY SEOUL's Unbalance Jacket in khaki, part of the Korean lifestyle brand's first U.S. assortment with EPHEMERA. The collection debuts at EPHEMERA's New York pop-up on October 16, 2026, and is available at ephemeranyc. Image courtesy of THY SEOUL.

THY SEOUL's Unbalance Blouse and Unbalance Skirt, both in black, from the Korean lifestyle brand's first U.S. assortment with EPHEMERA. The collection debuts at EPHEMERA's New York pop-up on October 16, 2026. Image courtesy of THY SEOUL

The Seoul lifestyle label that runs from outerwear to scarves debuts in North America at EPHEMERA's New York pop-up on October 16, 2026

- Yuri Kim, founder of THY SEOULNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EPHEMERA, the New York–based retail platform for Asian contemporary designer brands, today announced a U.S. launch partnership with THY SEOUL, a Korean lifestyle fashion brand based in Seoul. THY SEOUL makes its North American debut at EPHEMERA's New York pop-up on October 16, 2026, and is stocked the same season on the platform's curated online store at ephemeranyc.THY SEOUL describes itself as a lifestyle brand that takes a moment of inspiration caught at the edge of vision and works it into everyday items. It does not stop at clothing: bags and scarves run inside the same season, and the brand maintains in-house collection lines such as THE HOUSE OF YURI. Its English tagline is "Blend Another Classic." Every piece is made in Korea, with garment sewing, bag making, and scarf fabric handled by partner workshops in the Seongbuk and Jongno districts of Seoul.The first North American assortment comprises 6 styles in 9 colorways across 5 categories. Outerwear runs to two pieces: the Safari Jacket in leopard, black, and red, and the Unbalance Jacket in khaki. The Unbalance Blouse in black and the Unbalance Skirt in black follow. Two accessories close the selection: the Leon Backpack M in black, and the THY Scarf in dry mint and choco brown.Under the partnership, EPHEMERA handles U.S. customs clearance, inventory, fulfillment, shipping, and returns, and produces the brand's American-market content in New York, including a lookbook campaign shot with local models. THY SEOUL reaches U.S. customers without a U.S. entity or local staff.The structure addresses a documented gap. According to a 2025 report from Insight Korea and Tin News, fashion is the top spending category among U.S. consumers of Korean content, and the largest barrier to purchase is access: roughly one in three interested consumers cannot find a trusted place to buy."Buying a jacket, a scarf, and a backpack from one brand in one season is rarer online in the U.S. than you would think," said Zia Oh, co-founder and brand director of EPHEMERA. "THY SEOUL holds 6 styles in 9 colorways across 5 categories in a single mood, which means a first order of a single scarf still leads somewhere.""At THY SEOUL, it does not end with buying a single piece. As you wear the clothes, you follow the identity of the brand behind them, and naturally find yourself needing things to carry, to wrap, and to wear on your feet," said Yuri Kim, founder of THY SEOUL. "So rather than dividing the line by category, we have built a lineup that flows naturally within a single season. I want to see whether this flow, where interest and purchases that begin with one product extend to the whole brand, works in New York too."THY SEOUL is shown offline for the first time at EPHEMERA's New York pop-up on October 16, 2026, and is stocked on the EPHEMERA online store at ephemeranyc the same season. U.S. customers can buy THY SEOUL products at ephemeranyc. The pop-up venue and U.S. pricing will be announced separately.About THY SEOULTHY SEOUL is a Korean lifestyle fashion brand based in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, running from outerwear, blouses, and skirts through to bags and scarves, under the English tagline "Blend Another Classic." Every piece is made in Korea. It is operated by WOOA Co., Ltd. More at thyseoul.About EPHEMERAEPHEMERA is a New York–based fashion retail platform that brings Asian contemporary designer brands to North American customers. Through a curated online store, recurring New York pop-ups, and cinematic content produced locally, EPHEMERA introduces labels from Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai to U.S. shoppers, while running the full U.S. retail operation for its partner brands - from customs and logistics to content and community. EPHEMERA is operated by Raw Thoughts Inc. More at ephemeranyc.Media ContactTeam EPHEMERA...Partnership inquiries:...

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EPHEMERA Brings Korean Lifestyle Fashion Brand THY SEOUL to the U.S. News Provided By Raw Thoughts, LLC September 29, 2026, 04:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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