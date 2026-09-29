Master Course In Regenerative Cellulite And Lipedema Comes To San Diego

Dr. Gustavo H. Leibaschoff

Dr. Tess Mauricio

The Oct. 10–11 program explores adipose tissue science, regenerative medicine and topical carboxytherapy, including CO2Lift®.

- Lana Kerr, Founder & CEO, CO2Lift®SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Time Machine Academy will present the Master Course in Regenerative Cellulite and Lipedema, a two-day advanced educational program taking place October 10–11, 2026, at M Beauty Clinic in San Diego.Led by Course Directors Tess Mauricio, M.D., board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, and Dr. Gustavo H. Leibaschoff, gynecologist and expert in adipose tissue and regenerative medicine, the course will bring together emerging science, regenerative medicine and clinical approaches surrounding cellulite, lipedema and adipose tissue disorders.As regenerative medicine continues to reshape aesthetic and medical practice, the program will look beyond surface-level correction to examine the underlying biology of adipose tissue, circulation, hormonal influences and regenerative processes.The two-day curriculum will cover the current pathophysiology of cellulite and lipedema, the hormone-adipose connection, the gut-adipose axis, lipedema recognition and staging, regenerative treatment approaches, biostimulation, energy-based technologies, surgical interventions and the future of adipose tissue medicine.The broader regenerative conversation also aligns with the science behind CO2Lift, a clinically studied topical carboxytherapy platform used by medical and aesthetic professionals to support skin quality, microcirculation and tissue recovery.Topical carboxytherapy utilizes the physiological response to increased local carbon dioxide to encourage oxygen delivery and circulation within treated tissue. CO2Lift has helped bring this noninvasive approach into modern aesthetic and regenerative practices, where the focus is increasingly shifting toward supporting the biological environment of the tissue rather than addressing appearance alone.By highlighting the relationship between tissue biology, circulation and regenerative medicine, the course provides clinicians with a more comprehensive framework for understanding how established and emerging modalities may fit within modern patient care.TWO DAYS OF ADVANCED EDUCATIONDay One: Understanding the Science of Cellulite and LipedemaTopics include current pathophysiology, the hormone-adipose connection, the gut-adipose axis, lipedema recognition, staging and diagnosis, followed by a panel discussion focused on translating science into clinical intervention.Day Two: Regenerative and Clinical SolutionsThe second day will explore the regenerative treatment paradigm, therapies used in the management of cellulite and lipedema, biostimulation and regenerative medicine, energy-based technologies, surgical treatment and the development of specialized centers of excellence.The program will conclude with a presentation on The Future of Adipose Tissue Medicine.The Master Course is presented by Time Machine Academy, with the support of ICAM USA – International Consultants Aesthetic Medicine, the World Society of Cosmetic Gynecology and the American Cellulite Task Force (ACTF).EVENT DETAILSMaster Course in Regenerative Cellulite and LipedemaOctober 10–11, 2026M Beauty Clinic9888 Carroll Center RoadSuite 101-228San Diego, CA 92126Course hours are 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.REGISTRATIONRegistration is now open for medical and aesthetic professionals interested in attending the two-day program.Register here:For additional course information, contact M Beauty Clinic at... or via WhatsApp at (619) 307-9333 or (469) 878-8611.ABOUT CO2LIFTCO2Liftis a clinically studied topical carboxytherapy platform focused on skin health, regenerative aesthetics and post-procedure support. Its proprietary CO2 delivery system is used by medical and aesthetic professionals as part of protocols designed to support skin quality, hydration, microcirculation and recovery.

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Master Course in Regenerative Cellulite and Lipedema Comes to San Diego News Provided By LUMISQUE Inc September 29, 2026, 04:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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