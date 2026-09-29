Ciela Senior Living Introduces Rooted, A New Program Bridging The Gap Between Assisted Living And Memory Care

Residents in Ciela's new Rooted program, which supports executive function for older adults who remain active and socially engaged.

The Pacific Palisades community's new program supports executive function, not memory alone, for older adults who stay active but need help organizing the day.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ciela, a luxury independent, assisted living and memory care community in Pacific Palisades, California, has introduced Rooted, a specialized program for older adults who want to remain engaged and connected in community life, but who benefit from additional cognitive structure and support with executive function.Rooted is designed for a subset of residents that the senior living industry rarely addresses directly: those who need more cognitive support than traditional assisted living readily provides, but who neither need nor want the more structured and secured environment of memory care.The distinction matters because memory is not always the limiting factor. A resident may be social, physically capable and eager to take part in daily life, yet struggle to start a task, track a schedule, remember an appointment, or organize the steps of something they remain fully able to do. Executive function, the set of cognitive processes involved in planning, sequencing and initiating action, can decline while other capabilities stay intact. Rooted was created for that space, and support is determined by individual need rather than by diagnosis.“We keep seeing a growing number of people who fit the same description: Someone who is still active and seeking socialization and connection, but struggles to move successfully throughout their day on their own. This individual exhibits some initial signs of cognitive decline and would greatly benefit from structure, routine, and specialized activities designed for cognitive stimulation. Assisted living is not quite enough for them, and memory care is more than they need. Rooted was built for exactly that person,” explains Rony Shram, founder and executive director of Ciela.What distinguishes the program is that it does not create a separate experience within the community. Rather than moving residents away from the dining, programming and social life they already value, Rooted builds a layer of intentional support. This includes getting started with a morning routine, assistance sequencing their day, finding ways to reconnect to something meaningful, and providing specialized activities to address their unique needs. The program is limited to a small cohort of residents who function together daily and are led by a trained Rooted program coordinator.Most importantly, it offers a highly curated schedule to promote cognitive stimulation in hopes of mitigating the rate of cognitive decline. Rooted is built on five principles: structure, guidance, growth, autonomy and belonging. Each is applied individually rather than uniformly, with the aim of using the least intrusive assistance necessary for a resident to succeed. Programming available to Rooted residents includes neurological music therapy, creative programs, dual-task cognitive activities, as well as balance and physical movement.“The goal is to give residents all the tools possible to maintain the greatest level of independence and to slow cognitive decline through purposeful activities. We work with so many families who struggle to bear witness to their loved ones' neurological changes. By being proactive and providing the right support, older adults can live far more meaningful and engaging lives,” says Lauren Miketa, Community Relations Director for Ciela.The philosophy behind Rooted is simple: support what is difficult, preserve what is possible. The program has three objectives for residents: functional independence; continued intellectual, physical, and creative engagement; and sustained connection to the community and the relationships within it.Rooted is available to residents at Ciela starting September 2026. Additional information about the program is available at liveciela.About Ciela Senior Living:Ciela is a family owned and operated senior living community in Pacific Palisades, California, set in the Santa Monica Mountains above Palisades Village. Ciela offers independent living, assisted living, memory care through its Bloom program, and Rooted. Care in the community is organized around five pillars: purpose, community, environment, joy and movement. Residents dine at The Heights, an indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant serving Mediterranean and California cuisine on a Blue Zones longevity approach, and have access to the Vitality Center for hydrotherapy, yoga, barre, acupuncture and other wellness programming.

Lauren Miketa

Ciela Senior Living

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Ciela Senior Living Introduces Rooted, a New Program Bridging the Gap Between Assisted Living and Memory Care News Provided By tekstache September 29, 2026, 04:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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