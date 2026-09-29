Raveena Tandon Pens An Emotional Note On Losing Loved Ones: 'Some Chapters Close, Memories Are Left Behind'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon shared a reflective note on life, loss and the importance of cherishing loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mohra' actress spoke about how some chapters of life eventually come to an end, leaving behind memories and lessons.“Some days... some chapters close, memories are left behind. Losing loved ones is an eventuality. We have to accept,” she wrote. The actress also shared her thoughts on the different struggles people go through in life, saying she prays for those facing battles to overcome them.

“When I hear stories of different lives and their battles, I pray they overcome victoriously, but everyone has to serve what they came here for, learn, earn your good karma and then leave,” she added. Concluding her note on a hopeful message, Raveena urged people to make the most of their time and relationships.“Till then live and love like never before.”

Tandon also shared pictures of herself in an elegant white suit. She struck different poses for the camera.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon recently appeared on the semi-finale episode of 'India's Best Dancer Season 5', where she opened up about the demanding work schedules of actresses in the 1990s. She recalled how she and Karisma Kapoor would juggle multiple film projects and shooting locations in a single day. Reflecting on the hectic pace of work during that era, Raveena said that she and Karisma were among the actresses who would often work for what felt like more than 24 hours a day.

Raveena admitted that the hectic routine could become so overwhelming that they sometimes even lost track of the characters they were portraying.

Reflecting on the hustle of that era, she shared,“90s mein I think do hi heroines thi jo literally 24 ghante mein 36 ghante kaam karte the. Ek Lolo ji hain aur ek main hoon. Aur 6 different productions ke 6 sets pe alag alag ek din mein hum shooting karte the. Do ghante idhar, dedh ghante udhar, teen ghante idhar toh chaar ghante udhar. Hume pata bhi nahi ki hum kaunse character mein hain. Beyond a point, hum bhool jaate the ki joh bhi bola gaya hai woh karo. Uss samay humko kahan rich spoiled brat', ek hi role tha 6 sets pe.” (“In the 90s, I think there were only two actresses who literally worked 36 hours in a 24-hour day. One was Lolo ji and the other was me. We would shoot for six different productions on six different sets in a single day. Two hours here, one and a half hours there, three hours at another set and then four hours somewhere else. At times, we didn't even know which character we were playing. After a point, we would forget everything and simply do whatever we were told. Back then, there was no such thing as a 'rich spoiled brat'-it was the same role across all six sets.”)