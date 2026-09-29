Asian Games: Bangladesh Enter Men's Cricket Semis After QF Washout

MENAFN - IANS) Nisshin, Sep 29 (IANS) Bangladesh have marched into the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 after their quarterfinal was washed out due to inclement weather at the Korogi Sports Park on Tuesday.

Bangladesh were scheduled to take on Malaysia in the fourth quarterfinal, but incessant rain since morning forced the officials to call off the game without toss.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sri Lanka's last-eight fixture against Nepal was also abandoned without a toss due to rain.

On Monday, the first quarter-final between Pakistan and Hong Kong was washed out. Later, the second quarterfinal between India and Afghanistan was also washed out.

As the higher-placed sides in the ICC rankings, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India and Pakistan progressed to the semifinals without taking the field. Nepal and Malaysia Afghanistan and Hong Kong have been knocked out.

India will now face Sri Lanka, while Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the semifinal, scheduled for Thursday.

Notably, the last five games in the competition have had four washouts without the toss taking place, and one was abandoned after 15 overs.

Not a ball has been bowled in Nisshin since Saturday, when Nepal had raced to 149 for 4 in 15 overs against the hosts Japan before rain washed the game out.

-IANS

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