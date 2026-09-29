Lana Kerr Brings Sexual Wellness Into The Longevity Conversation At LIVELONG NYC

Lana Kerr on the Main Stage of LIVELONG NYC

CO2Lift® CEO joined Dr. Tess Mauricio to introduce HERgevityTM, connecting skin, sexual wellness and healthy aging through a new vision for women's longevity.

- Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Inc. and Founder of HERgevityTMNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lana Kerr, CEO of Lumisque Inc. and creator of CO2Lift, joined board-certified dermatologist and longevity expert Dr. Tess Mauricio at the LIVELONG Women's Health Summit in New York City for a featured presentation challenging the way women's longevity is traditionally discussed.Their presentation,“HERgevityTM: The New Blueprint for Women's Longevity,” introduced a framework built around skin, sex and strength, and placed sexual wellness and intimate health alongside the more familiar conversations surrounding hormones, metabolism, muscle, brain health and healthy aging.For Kerr, the conversation represented something larger than a single presentation. It reflected the next evolution of a business she has spent years building around regenerative skin health, and a growing commitment to addressing areas of women's health that are still too often discussed quietly, late or not at all.“We talk openly about how women can protect their brain, their bones, their muscles and their skin as they age, yet intimate health is still a conversation many women hesitate to have,” said Kerr.“If we are serious about helping women live longer, we also have to talk about how those additional years feel. Comfort, confidence, connection and sexual wellness belong in the longevity conversation.”That message became one of the defining themes of Kerr's presentation.While sexual health appeared elsewhere within LIVELONG's expansive women's health programming, Kerr and Mauricio were among the voices explicitly connecting sexual wellness to the broader concept of longevity, moving the discussion beyond libido alone and toward tissue health, circulation, hormones, pelvic health, nerves, comfort and function.As Kerr shared during the presentation, women may experience painful sex, changes in sensation, urinary leakage or changes in sexual response, yet hesitate to raise those concerns or assume they are simply an unavoidable part of aging. HERgevityTM challenges that silence with a straightforward principle: common does not necessarily mean something women should simply endure without asking questions.The presentation also reframed how those concerns are approached.Rather than asking only about libido when a woman says that sex hurts, that sensation has changed or that her body is no longer responding as it once did, Kerr encouraged a broader conversation encompassing tissue health, circulation, pelvic floor function, nerves and hormones.The objective, she emphasized, is not simply more sex.It is comfort, function, confidence and connection, with options that may include appropriate medical evaluation, hormonal care when indicated, pelvic-floor physical therapy, lubrication and moisturization, and regenerative tissue support.FROM CO2LIFTTO HERGEVITYTMThe LIVELONG appearance also provided a public look at the broader direction Kerr is building for Lumisque and the CO2Lift brand.CO2Liftfirst established its position through topical carboxytherapy and regenerative skin health. CO2LiftV extended that science into intimate wellness, creating an important bridge between the company's expertise in tissue health and Kerr's larger vision for women's longevity.HERgevityTM now brings those conversations together.For Kerr, longevity is not defined simply by adding years to a woman's life. It is about understanding and protecting the body she will live those additional years in, including areas that historically have been excluded from mainstream conversations about healthy aging.The presentation summarized that philosophy simply:“Brain. Bones. Muscles. Skin. Vagina. All of it matters.”The biological connection also extends beyond intimate health. The presentation moved from sexual wellness into the science of aging skin, examining shared themes including hormones, circulation, collagen, tissue quality and regeneration.Dr. Mauricio expanded that conversation into regenerative dermatology, presenting aging as a multi-pathway process rather than a purely cosmetic concern. Her presentation explored cellular senescence, compromised circulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, inflammation, extracellular matrix breakdown and tissue remodeling, while discussing multi-modal approaches to supporting healthier tissue. CO2Liftwas included within that broader regenerative framework.Together, Kerr and Mauricio connected two areas that are often treated separately: the intimate changes women experience as they age and the larger biological conversation surrounding tissue longevity.TURNING A PRIVATE CONVERSATION INTO A MOVEMENTKerr also made the subject personal.During the presentation, she spoke about reaching adulthood, marriage, motherhood and a career in beauty and wellness while still realizing there were aspects of her own body she had never fully understood.The question that followed became part of the foundation for HERgevityTM:“How can I be a grown woman and know so little about this part of my body?”HERgevityTM is Kerr's effort to make that question less common for the generations of women who follow.That includes encouraging women to use anatomically correct language, understand basic anatomy, recognize that pain is information and know that questions about intimate health should not carry shame. Kerr also argues that these conversations should begin long before women reach menopause or begin experiencing symptoms.THE HERGEVITYTM BOOKThe movement is also expanding beyond the stage.At LIVELONG, Kerr continued the HERgevityTM conversation through The HERgevityTM Orgasm Guide, created to make education around female sexual wellness more approachable and to encourage women to better understand their bodies, sexual response and intimate health.The guide serves as an introduction to a much larger editorial platform now being developed under HERgevityTM.Kerr is also preparing“The Missing Science of Female Longevity: Skin, Sex & Strength,” a forthcoming book that will further develop the HERgevityTM philosophy and explore the interconnected factors shaping how women experience aging.Rather than positioning longevity as a pursuit of youth, HERgevityTM focuses on giving women more information about the bodies they are asking to carry them through longer lives.“Women are being told to optimize almost every part of aging,” Kerr said.“HERgevity is about making sure we don't conveniently leave out the parts that are harder to talk about. Sexual wellness is health. Intimate health is health. And women deserve the information to make informed decisions about all of it.”For Kerr, LIVELONG NYC was not the conclusion of that conversation.It was the beginning of a much larger one.ABOUT LANA KERRLana Kerr is the CEO of Lumisque Inc. and creator of CO2Lift, a clinically studied topical carboxytherapy platform used in professional and consumer skin health and regenerative aesthetic protocols. Through the development of CO2LiftV and HERgevityTM, Kerr is expanding her work into women's intimate wellness and longevity education, with a focus on creating more open conversations around the physical changes women experience throughout aging.ABOUT HERGEVITYTMHERgevityTM is a women's longevity platform founded by Lana Kerr around the belief that living longer should also mean understanding and protecting the body a woman will live those additional years in. Built around the pillars of skin, sex and strength, HERgevityTM brings together education, science and candid conversation surrounding healthy aging, intimate wellness and women's long-term quality of life.ABOUT CO2LIFTCO2Lift, developed by Lumisque Inc., is a topical carboxytherapy platform focused on regenerative skin health. The portfolio includes professional and at-home applications as well as CO2LiftV, developed specifically for intimate wellness.

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Lana Kerr Brings Sexual Wellness Into the Longevity Conversation at LIVELONG NYC News Provided By LUMISQUE Inc September 29, 2026, 04:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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