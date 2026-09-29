KGMU Warns Nursing Students Of Disciplinary Action Over Protest, Attendance Impact

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 29 (IANS) The King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration has warned nursing students participating in a renewed protest that disciplinary action could be taken against them if they remain absent from scheduled teaching and training activities.

In a letter addressed to the parents of nursing students, the university said students participating in the protest and remaining absent from their academic and training duties could face action under applicable rules and regulations.

According to the letter, students were participating in the protest from 8 a.m. on September 28 and were absent from their prescribed teaching and training activities. The administration said participation in protests that disrupt teaching, training and essential patient-related work was inconsistent with university discipline and students' academic responsibilities.

The letter specifically warned that disciplinary proceedings could have consequences for students' academic records and examinations.

“Such action may include, as per rules, an adverse entry in the character record/file, impact on eligibility to appear in examinations and other prescribed punitive action, along with a monetary penalty,” the letter said.

The university further cautioned that such action could adversely affect students' academic record and future career.

KGMU appealed to parents to ask their sons and daughters to immediately withdraw from the protest and return to their scheduled teaching and training duties. It warned that failure to comply with the university's directions could result in disciplinary proceedings under the applicable rules.

The renewed protest follows the death of a 2025-batch B.Sc. Nursing student in Varanasi. The incident had earlier prompted nursing students to stage protests on August 21 and 22, according to the KGMU letter.

The administration said that following the earlier protest, the Vice-Chancellor had met the students and considered their concerns and demands. The university also said that necessary action had been taken and a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) had been issued concerning students' safety and facilities.

However, the latest letter states that despite these measures, some nursing students again participated in a sit-in protest on September 28 and remained absent from their scheduled teaching and training activities.

KGMU said students have academic responsibilities that include teaching, training and essential duties related to patients. It maintained that participation in protests that interfere with these responsibilities would not be considered consistent with university discipline.

The warning comes as the university seeks to enforce attendance and academic requirements while students continue to raise concerns over issues affecting nursing students.

The administration has made clear that students who do not follow the university's directions may face disciplinary proceedings, including possible adverse entries in their records, consequences for examination eligibility and financial penalties, as provided under the applicable rules.