Ed Joyce Appointed High Performance Batting Coach For Cricket Ireland

'The Talent is There': Joyce on New Role

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Cricket Ireland have appointed former international Ed Joyce as their high performance batting coach, with the former Ireland and England batter set to work with the senior men's team as well as the country's male talent pathway. Joyce begins his new role immediately and will work alongside men's head coach Gary Wilson and high performance director Graeme West, according to Cricinfo.

"Once I retired from playing, staying involved in Irish cricket was a high priority for me," Joyce said in a statement, according to Cricinfo. "When I look at the Ireland men's side over recent years, it's obvious to see the amount of hard work that has gone on behind the scenes in preparing our players to be competitive on the international stage."

"I look forward to getting involved in this work and perhaps adding some insights and knowledge to push the batting group forward. The talent is there, the goal is now consistency," he added.

A Storied Career as Player and Coach

Joyce, who represented both Ireland and England during his playing career, retired from international cricket in 2018 before moving into coaching. He joined the Ireland women's team as head coach soon after retiring and remained in the role for almost six years before stepping down in April 2025. He subsequently worked as a batting coach with Gloucestershire in county cricket and Dublin Guardians in the ETPL, while also working as a broadcaster.

As a player, Joyce was a key figure in Ireland's rise on the international stage. He scored 2,151 runs in 61 ODIs for Ireland at an average of 41.36 and famously featured in Ireland's historic victory over England at the 2011 World Cup. He also represented England, playing 17 ODIs and scoring 471 runs. Joyce became one of the few players to represent two countries at the World Cup before returning to Ireland and making his Test debut in 2018.

Strengthening for World Cup Qualifiers

Ireland's senior men's team will be looking to strengthen their batting ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to be played from February 22 to March 23. Their most recent assignment was a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan at home in August, which Ireland lost 4-0.

Joyce's appointment adds further experience to Ireland's high performance setup as the team prepares for the World Cup qualification campaign and continues to develop its next generation of male players.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)