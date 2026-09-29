EPS Attacks TVK, CM Vijay Says Govt Fears Electoral Defeat In TN

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) during an election campaign in Tiruppur, alleging that the government was acting out of fear of electoral defeat and targeting opposition workers. Palaniswami was campaigning in areas including Dharapuram, Kundadam and Manur in support of AIADMK's Dharapuram constituency candidate Bhanumathi.

EPS Slams Ruling Govt on Governance, Inflation

Addressing the gathering on Monday, Palaniswami alleged that the ruling government had failed to control inflation and other issues affecting people. He also criticised Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay over his working style and alleged that the government was not paying adequate attention to issues such as dengue.

'The More You Suppress Us, The More We Will Rise'

"This government will not last. Whatever you do, it is not the rulers who will be affected; it is you. If you think you can suppress us, the more you try to suppress us, the more we will rise," Palaniswami said. He also criticised the arrest of opposition workers during the election period and said police personnel should act impartially. "If you think you can defeat us politically, you will be the ones to disappear," he said, alleging that opposition workers were being prevented from carrying out election-related activities.

EPS Questions Probe into Karur Tragedy

Palaniswami also referred to the Karur tragedy, a deadly crowd crush and stampede that killed 41 people and injured over 100 others on September 27, 2025, during a political campaign rally in Karur, and questioned the alleged lack of answers over the deaths. He said a CBI investigation was underway and claimed that the future of TVK would be known after the court delivers its verdict.

Palaniswami Launches Personal Attack on CM Vijay

Taking dig at CM Vijay, Palaniswami questioned his remarks about being one among the people and speaking about family. "Vijay is someone who acts according to the times. He delivers heroic dialogues in all meetings. He says he will be one among your family. What a blatant lie. If you talk about affection, you must live with your mother, father, wife, and children. Does he have that eligibility?" he said. Palaniswami said political leaders should demonstrate their claims through their actions and not merely through speeches. "It is not enough to just deliver dialogues. You must live it in real life. We are living it," he said.

AIADMK is 'Iron', Cannot Be Dissolved: EPS

The AIADMK leader also targeted Tamil Nadu ministers, alleging that they were approaching AIADMK members and asking them to join TVK. He also criticised TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna for targeting the AIADMK and claiming that the party could be dissolved. "Is this sugar to dissolve? This is iron, brother... iron. No one can shake it," Palaniswami said. Palaniswami further attacked Arjuna over his remarks concerning his Edappadi constituency, saying that the constituency remained a stronghold of the AIADMK. "He has grown in height but not in intelligence," Palaniswami said, while questioning the achievements of Vijay and referring to his acting career.

The AIADMK leader continued his campaign by urging voters to support Bhanumathi and the party in the Dharapuram constituency.

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