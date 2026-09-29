India, UN Alliance Of Civilizations Discuss Future Cooperation At UNGA

India, UNAOC Discuss Future Cooperation

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George met United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) High Representative Miguel Moratinos on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Week on Monday (local time) and discussed feedback following Moratinos' visit to New Delhi in April, as well as possible future cooperation.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West)@AmbSibiGeorge met with the High Representative of @UNAOC@MiguelMoratinos on the sidelines of the UNGA. Discussed USG's feedback following his productive visit to New Delhi in April 2026 as well as possible future cooperation."

Secretary (West)@AmbSibiGeorge met with the High Representative of @UNAOC @MiguelMoratinos on the sidelines of the UNGA. Discussed USG's feedback following his productive visit to New Delhi in April 2026 as well as possible future cooperation. twitter/ocEJTuuDsy - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 29, 2026

About the UNAOC

Moratinos assumed the position of High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations on January 7, 2019, succeeding Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser.

The UNAOC was established in 2005 as a political initiative of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan and was co-sponsored by the governments of Spain and Türkiye. According to the official page of UNAOC, the Alliance works to improve cross-cultural relations between diverse nations and communities and maintains a global network of partners, including states, international and regional organisations, civil society groups, foundations and the private sector. Its High Representative and Secretariat are based in New York.

A High-Level Group of experts established by Annan examined the roots of polarisation between societies and cultures and made recommendations that formed the basis for the Alliance's implementation plan. In its 2006 report, the group identified education, youth, migration, media, and women as peace mediators as priority areas for action. The UNAOC's project activities are focused on these areas, which it identifies as playing a role in reducing cross-cultural tensions and building bridges between communities.

India Reaffirms Commitment to Combat Racism

Earlier on Monday (local time), India reaffirmed its commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related forms of intolerance during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Delivering India's official statement at the High-Level Meeting marking the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George underscored New Delhi's stance on promoting global equality and human dignity.

The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, Secretary George "reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, and to promoting equality and dignity for all."

Highlighting the need for concrete action, the MEA stated that "India underscored the need for concrete, nationally led and internationally coordinated efforts towards the full and effective implementation of the DDPA."

The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action

The Durban Declaration and Programme of Action was adopted by consensus at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa, establishing a global framework to address racial discrimination and promote inclusive, equal societies. 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the DDPA.

The DDPA, according to the UN, is a victims-centred document that emphasises the plight of victims of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. It reaffirms that States have the duty to protect and promote the human rights of all victims and should apply a gender perspective, recognising the multiple forms of discrimination. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)