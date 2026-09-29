Thoothukudi Salt Pans Turn Pink With Arrival Of Flamingo Flocks

Flamingos Flock to Thoothukudi Salt Pans

A large flamboyance of flamingos was spotted in salt pans along the eastern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. The flamingos have been gathering in the shallow water bodies formed in the salt pans, creating a striking sight along the coastal landscape.

The presence of the birds highlights the ecological importance of the region's coastal wetlands and salt pans, which provide suitable habitats for migratory birds. The flamingos have begun visiting the region in conjunction with the winter migration season. The saltwater reservoirs and abundant food resources found in the salt pans have created an ideal environment for the birds, providing them with suitable conditions for feeding and resting during their seasonal movement.

Early Arrival of Migratory Birds at Perungulam

Meanwhile, a large number of waterbirds have arrived at the wetlands and water bodies of Perungulam village in Thoothukudi district, with several migratory species, including birds believed to have come from Siberia, making an early appearance this year. The early arrival has drawn the attention of birdwatchers, nature enthusiasts, and residents, who have observed several species gathering around the water bodies. The wetlands of Perungulam provide the birds with food, water, and suitable resting habitats during their migratory journey.

According to bird researcher Thomas Madhibalan of Muthu Nagar Nature Trust, Perungulam is distinct from several other wetlands in Tamil Nadu because its bird season begins much earlier. "Perungulam is unique in Tuticorin district. Here, the bird season starts only from July to October, whereas in all the other ponds all over Tamil Nadu, the season starts only from October. That is why this place became unique and attracts more birds," Madhibalan told ANI. He said Perungulam continues to retain water even as several other tanks in the region have dried up, making it an important refuge for birds from neighbouring districts. "All the other tanks are dried up except Perungulam. So, all the birds from all three districts come gathered in this pond for food and shelter," he said. (ANI)

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