Miley Cyrus Earns First No. 1 Album In A Decade With 'Bass Persuades'

First No. 1 in a Decade

Miley Cyrus has earned her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in more than a decade with her latest release, Bass Persuades. Billing herself simply as Miley during this new era, the singer debuts at No. 1 with 61,000 equivalent album units.

Close Race on the Charts

She narrowly edged out Ella Langley's Dandelion, which lands at No. 2 with nearly 61,000 units, according to Billboard. Riley Green rounds out the top three with That's Just Me, which moved 60,000 units, as per Variety.

Miley's Heartfelt Gratitude

Miley is marking the career milestone with heartfelt gratitude. She penned a sweet note on Instagram, thanking her fans for their continued love and unwavering support. "Bass Persuades being #1 transcends a win. This process has been some of the best times for me. Everyone involved made it possible and, more importantly, fun and memorable. Thank you, Atlantic, my team, and everyone who walks beside me with conviction. I love you. To the fans, you make my world go round. Making music for you brings immeasurable joy to my life. Forever. MILEY," she posted.

She also shared a photo of herself posing with a stunning floral bouquet arranged in the shape of the number“1,” celebrating her latest chart-topping achievement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILEY (@miley)

About 'Bass Persuades'

Miley's 'Bass Persuades' blends retro-inspired synths with an infectious dance-pop rhythm as Miley explores the ways technology keeps us constantly connected to our screens. The track ultimately encourages listeners to step away from the digital noise, embrace the present and simply let the music take over. (ANI)

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