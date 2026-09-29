Bigg Boss 20: Manoj Tiwari Breaks Silence On Rhiti's Entry, Says 'Mujhe Toh Pata Hi Nahi Tha'

Rhiti Tiwari's stint in the Bigg Boss 20 house has rapidly become a topic of discussion due to the comments she made as well as her behavior during a recent task conducted in the show. However, father of Rhiti Tiwari also former Bigg Boss participant Manoj Tiwari has made some statements regarding the entry of his daughter.

Manoj Tiwari Has Stated That He Did Not Know About Rhiti's Bigg Boss Entry

Amid the buzz on social media regarding Rhiti's appearance in the show, Manoj Tiwari has cleared the air about whether or not he had any hand in his daughter's entry into the reality show. In an online video, the actor-turned-politician has clarified that he did not know at all that his daughter would be entering Bigg Boss 20.

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Speaking in response to speculations about how he influenced her entry into the reality game show, Manoj Tiwari stated,“Mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai.”

He further tried to make it clear that the whole situation should not be considered as too serious since Bigg Boss is ultimately a reality-show game.

"Bigg Boss Ek Khel Hai": Manoj Tells Fans Not To Be Too Serious About It

Since he himself has participated in the game show before, Manoj shared his view based on his personal experience. There is always something happening inside the house, and he advised the audience to relish the show and not get upset over everything that happens to the participants.

It comes after the controversy surrounding Rhiti due to her participation in the diss battle task where she used inappropriate language.

Salman Khan Questions Nepotism With Rhiti

There was also discussion regarding the family background of Rhiti, specifically being the daughter of Manoj Tiwari, in the "Weekend Ka Vaar". Host Salman Khan raised the issue of whether it could affect her on the show.

Salman Khan explained that people might think of Rhiti as a "nepo-kid," and then he asked her how she would like this problem to be solved.

Discussion happened after the controversy regarding the behavior of Rhiti while performing the task. She has apologized to her contestant friend Uditi Singh during this episode.

While Manoj sees this as part of the game, and Salman addresses the issue of nepotism, Rhiti's journey on Bigg Boss 20 keeps on being talked about.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.