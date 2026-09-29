EBRD Sees PPP Potential In Turkmenistan's Transport, Logistics, And Utilities (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The EBRD sees potential for public-private partnerships in Turkmenistan's transport, logistics, municipal services, renewable energy and water sectors.

EBRD Head of Turkmenistan Eric Livny said this in an exclusive interview with Trend, answering a question about the potential for public-private partnerships in Turkmenistan and the sectors that could be most suitable for developing and financing through PPP structures.

"Public-private partnerships (PPPs) have become an important tool for mobilising private investment in infrastructure in many EBRD countries," he said.

According to Livny, PPP structures can help governments access private-sector expertise and financing while improving the efficiency of project delivery and operation. At the same time, he said the EBRD is not currently discussing any specific PPP projects with the Turkmen authorities.

"At this stage, our engagement is focused on identifying opportunities to support private-sector development directly, strengthening cooperation with the banking sector and advancing project preparation work in areas such as transport, sustainability and municipal infrastructure," he noted.

Looking ahead, Livny identified several areas where broader use of PPP structures could potentially support development in Turkmenistan.

"If Turkmenistan were to consider broader use of PPPs, sectors such as transport infrastructure, logistics facilities, municipal services, renewable energy and water management could potentially benefit from such an approach," he said.

Livny also stressed that successful PPP programmes require a well-developed legal and regulatory framework, transparent procurement procedures and a pipeline of commercially viable projects.

"At present, the EBRD's priority is to deepen cooperation in areas covered by the five agreements signed during our President's visit to Turkmenistan in late July and translate those into concrete investment opportunities," Livny said.

For reference, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been working with Turkmenistan since 1992. Its engagement has focused on private-sector development, cooperation with financial institutions and support for private companies through financing and advisory services. The bank has also identified sectors such as transport, logistics, agribusiness, industry and commerce as areas with potential for further private-sector investment.

According to the EBRD, the bank has financed 87 projects in Turkmenistan, with cumulative investment reaching €322 million.

In July 2026, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso visited Turkmenistan, during which the sides signed five memorandums of understanding covering strategic cooperation for 2027-2032, the banking sector, sustainable energy, environmental protection and water resources, transport corridors, and Ashgabat's participation in the EBRD Green Cities programme. The documents are intended to provide a framework for further cooperation.