Ehang's Global Fast Track Program Expands To Vietnam, Its Second Country, Joining Hands With Hanoi To Build A Low‐Altitude Sandbox

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technology platform company, today announced that its Global Fast Track Program has expanded to Vietnam: Vietnam has become the second country to join the Program following Sri Lanka, with Hanoi as its first stop, marking EHang's first city‐level partnership in the country. The Company's partner, HungViet Technology and Investment Trading JSC (“HungViet”), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hanoi Department of Science and Technology (“Hanoi DOST”) in Hanoi. In accordance with Hanoi's dedicated procedures for regulatory sandbox testing, the parties will carry out low‐altitude economy sandbox testing of electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft centered on the EH216‐S pilotless human‐carrying aircraft, exploring compliant validation pathways for safe operations. EHang will provide the EH216‐S aircraft and its technological systems in support of the sandbox testing.







(Photo: Truong Viet Dzung, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee; Cu Ngoc Trang, Director of Hanoi Department of Science and Technology, alongside relevant competent officials; Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang; Dang Duc Dung, President & CEO of HungViet, and other representatives attended the signing ceremony.)







(Photo: Truong Viet Dzung, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee delivers remarks at the signing ceremony.)

Under the MOU, the Hanoi DOST will provide guidance for the application and approval of the sandbox testing, while HungViet, as the local implementing entity, will commit technical, financial and human resources starting from October 2026, prepare the sandbox application materials, and carry out controlled test flights upon receipt of the authorization decision. The EH216‐S pilotless human‐carrying aircraft, operational technology systems and personnel training support involved in the sandbox testing will be provided by EHang. Centered on the sandbox testing, the cooperation will advance in phases at Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park: conducting controlled test flights of the EH216‐S, building an unmanned aircraft traffic management (UTM) model and an operations control center (OCC) model, while advancing operational technology training, the joint development of technical standards and regulations, and technical exchanges. The sandbox testing will proceed upon completion of the relevant application and approval procedures.

Truong Viet Dzung, Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee, stated,“Hanoi is in a phase of rapid urban development, and the low‐altitude economy holds tremendous potential. We greatly appreciate EHang's technical support and collaboration. The signing and execution of this project will strongly advance the development of Hanoi's low‐altitude economy and science‐innovation industries, drive comprehensive urban development, and ultimately bring benefits to Hanoi residents. Innovative technologies such as pilotless aerial vehicles will also open brand‐new possibilities for Hanoi's urban mobility and cultural‐tourism growth.”

Under the cooperation plan, the parties will start with regulatory sandbox testing and carry out phased technical verification of the human‐carrying and cargo‐carrying variants of the EH216‐series pilotless eVTOL aircraft in line with Vietnam's local regulatory rules, real-world operating environments and business implementation conditions, steadily advancing commercial‐operation‐related work. Beyond Hanoi, EHang plans to further expand its business to key Vietnamese cities including Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, and to realize diversified commercial‐use scenarios centered around urban commuting and the development of popular tourist destinations.

Anchoring Southeast Asia as a Strategic Hub: EHang Accelerates Implementation of its Global Fast Track Program

On the sidelines of the 61st Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation, Asia and Pacific Regions (DGCA/61), EHang held discussions with senior representatives of Malaysia's civil aviation authority, as well as civil aviation directors and delegates from Laos, Fiji, Cambodia, the Philippines, Tonga, Vietnam, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and other countries. Participants explored viable paths to deploy regulatory sandbox mechanisms and the Fast Track Program within respective jurisdictions.

Vietnam's cultural‐tourism market boasts strong growth momentum. According to official Vietnamese statistics, the country received nearly 21.2 million international inbound tourists in 2025, hitting an all‐time high. The booming tourism industry unlocks extensive market space for applications including pilotless eVTOL aerial sightseeing and urban low‐altitude mobility. The signing of the MOU in Hanoi also represents a key advance for EHang's Global Fast Track Program in Southeast Asia.

Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang, commented,“Expanding into overseas markets means far more than exporting aircraft hardware. What matters most is the deep alignment of technology and commercial operations with local regulatory systems. Safety and compliance are the bedrock for the commercial realization of AAM. EHang's Global Fast Track Program is designed for the regulatory frameworks and market characteristics of individual countries and regions. Through sandbox testing, operational validation and collaboration with local partners, it connects technology, commercial operations and regulation to accelerate commercial roll‐out. Vietnam is a highly innovative and important market within ASEAN. We look forward to working solidly with the Hanoi government on testing and validation activities, accumulating valuable practical experience for the safe and orderly commercial deployment of pilotless eVTOL in the country, and advancing commercial opportunities for low‐altitude mobility across Southeast Asia.”

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is a global‐leading Advanced Air Mobility technology platform company dedicated to making safe, autonomous and eco‐friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take‐off and landing (eVTOL) aerial vehicles, covering a wide range of application scenarios including aerial tourism, intra‐city commuting, inter‐city travel, logistics transportation and emergency firefighting. EHang's flagship product, the EH216‐S, has obtained the world's first type certificate (TC), production certificate (PC) and standard airworthiness certificate (AC) for pilotless passenger‐carrying eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), and has entered operation under China's first batch of commercial operation qualifications for pilotless passenger‐carrying eVTOL. In addition, the Company's long‐range VT35 model further extends inter‐city mobility scenarios, laying the foundation for a multi‐tiered low‐altitude mobility network. Leveraging its advanced autonomous flight technology and scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining the transportation of people and goods - transcending cities, regions and natural barriers to usher in a new era of air mobility. For more information, please visit

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