Companies From Uranium Mining To Fusion Meet Investors At The Inaugural ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference

Uranium Mining, Fuel Cycle, Small Modular Reactors, Microreactors, Used-Fuel Management and Fusion

B2i Digital serves as Marketing Partner for the inaugural ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference on October 1 in New York City.

Keynote, Fireside Chat, Lunch Panel, and a Full Day of Investor Meetings at 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City, October 1

- David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is the Marketing Partner for the Inaugural ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference, a B2i Digital Featured Conference hosted by ROTH Capital Partners at 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City on Thursday, October 1, 2026.B2i Digital highlights the conference and the participating companies to a media network with a monthly audience of 330 million and a community of 1.7 million investors.The conference puts institutional investors in the room with public and private companies from across the nuclear industry. Meetings run one-on-one and in small groups from 9:00 AM to noon and from 1:30 to 4:00 PM.Jay Yu, Founder and Executive Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NNE), opens the day with a keynote at 8:40 AM. Over the working lunch, Craig Irwin, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst for Sustainability at ROTH, moderates a 12:05 PM fireside chat with Kevin McGurn, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT), TAE Technologies' pending merger partner. A panel with executives from Hadron Energy, Deep Isolation, SuperCritical Materials and Terra Innovatum follows at 12:45 PM. A cocktail reception closes the day at 4:00 PM.“Two ROTH conferences in New York in 3 days, healthcare on Tuesday and nuclear on Thursday. ROTH's conference lineup is nothing short of impressive and covers all the key sectors of interest to our investors. A big shout out to Isabel Mattson-Pain and her team for all the hard work it takes to pull it off. The nuclear day focuses on meetings with institutional investors, with a keynote to start and a panel over lunch. Uranium miners, fuel, reactors, used fuel and fusion in one room. Every conversation about AI includes the question, how do we power the demand for it? These are the companies working on the answer,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.Event details and company profiles:This is an invitation-only event and registration is subject to approval by ROTH. To request registration: or email....Confirmed participants as of September 28, 2026 (subject to change):Anfield Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: AEC | TSXV: AEC) develops uranium and vanadium projects in Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico and owns the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Utah.Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN | TSX: DML) is a uranium mining, development and exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, home to its Wheeler River project.Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) is developing uranium assets in Argentina and Colombia.Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) is a U.S. uranium producer with in-situ recovery hub-and-spoke platforms in Wyoming and South Texas.Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) supplies nuclear fuel and services to the nuclear power industry and produces high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) in Piketon, Ohio.SuperCritical Materials Corp. (private) is developing industrial-scale nuclear fuel production infrastructure to expand future fuel availability.Deep Fission, Inc. (Nasdaq: FISN) is developing small modular pressurized water reactors designed to operate a mile underground.Terrestrial Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: IMSR) is developing the Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) plant, a Generation IV small modular reactor for industrial heat and power.Hadron Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDRN) is developing Halo, a micro modular reactor designed for factory manufacturing and deployment at data centers and critical infrastructure.NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NNE) develops microreactors, including the KRONOS MMR and ZEUS, alongside nuclear fuel fabrication and transportation businesses.Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (Nasdaq: NKLR) is developing SOLO, a micro-modular reactor for data centers, remote communities, mining, defense and other off-grid users.Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL) develops permanent disposal solutions for spent nuclear fuel using directional boreholes drilled deep into host rock.TAE Technologies, Inc. (private) was founded in 1998 to develop commercial fusion power, is based in Foothill Ranch, California, and has agreed to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT).Air Force Office of Energy Assurance (private) identifies and develops energy resilience solutions for Department of the Air Force installations.About ROTH Capital PartnersROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization maintaining offices throughout the United States. For more information, visit .About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM takes every story From Marketing to MeetingsSM. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...Disclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Marketing Partner of the Inaugural ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners, LLC and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of ROTH in any capacity. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

...

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Companies From Uranium Mining to Fusion Meet Investors at the Inaugural ROTH Emerging Nuclear Technology Conference News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. September 29, 2026, 04:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Science



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