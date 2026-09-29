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An Overview of Industrial Bulk Bag Materials, Designs and Applications for Bulk Material Handling

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YANCHENG, China - September 29, 2026 - The industrial bulk packaging sector is moving through 2026 with updated technical and regulatory references for flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs). ISO 21898:2024, published in August 2024, provides the current international requirements for materials, construction, design, type testing and marking of FIBCs used for non-dangerous solid materials. In China, GB/T 10454-2025 was issued on August 29, 2025 and took effect on March 1, 2026, replacing GB/T 10454-2000 and GB/T 37425-2019.The updated standards are placing greater attention on documented product specifications, construction details, performance testing and the suitability of FIBCs for specific handling environments. This is particularly relevant to industrial users handling chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, food ingredients, agricultural products and plastic resins.Against this background, this industry review profiles ten established industrial bulk bag manufacturers and suppliers operating across China, North America, Europe and India. The companies represent different manufacturing and packaging models within the FIBC sector, with particular attention given to Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd. in China.Industrial Bulk Bags Enter a More Documented Compliance EnvironmentFIBCs are large flexible containers designed to hold and transport non-dangerous solid materials in powder, granular or paste form and to be lifted from above using integral or detachable lifting devices. ISO 21898:2024 is the current international reference for this product category and supersedes ISO 21898:2004.The European adoption, EN ISO 21898:2024, was approved by CEN on August 12, 2024 and supersedes the previous EN ISO 21898:2005 edition.In China, GB/T 10454-2025 is now the current national standard for FIBCs used with non-dangerous goods. The standard specifies requirements covering classification and composition, technical requirements, test methods and marking, and replaced both GB/T 10454-2000 and GB/T 37425-2019 from March 1, 2026.For industrial applications, the practical specification of an FIBC can involve construction type, safe working load, safety factor, fabric characteristics, filling and discharge configuration, liners, lamination, lifting structure and electrostatic protection. Where hazardous dust environments are involved, electrostatic performance and grounding requirements become additional considerations.Featured Industrial Bulk Bag Manufacturers1. Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., based in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, China, was founded in 2022 and focuses on flexible industrial packaging and customized bulk handling solutions. The company operates a dedicated FIBC production base that includes a food-grade clean workshop and employs approximately 130 people, including a 15-member R&D engineering team.Its product portfolio covers Industrial Bulk Bags, FIBC Bags, Ton Bags, PP Woven Bags, Laminated PP Woven Bags, Valve Bags, Paper-Plastic Composite Bags, PP Woven Rolls, Disposable PP Woven Bags and Heavy-Duty Woven Sacks. The company also develops logistics packaging products, including Express Transfer Bags, Reusable Logistics Bags, Zippered Logistics Bags, Waterproof Mailing Bags and Plastic Mailing Bags.Yide's documented management-system certifications include GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015 certificate 12426Q00719R001, covering the manufacture of mail bags including FIBC, transit bags and woven bags. The certificate is stated as valid from August 5, 2026 to August 4, 2029. Its environmental management system is certified to GB/T 24001-2016 / ISO 14001:2015 under certificate 12426E00299R001, while its occupational health and safety management system is certified to GB/T 45001-2020 / ISO 45001:2018 under certificate 12426S00261R001.The company's available product documentation also records testing covering several material and packaging requirements. A 251-item REACH SVHC screening test was completed under certificate DGC260127018YD03. RoHS 2.0 testing covering regulated substances including lead, cadmium, mercury, hexavalent chromium, PBBs, PBDEs and selected phthalates was conducted by CTI under certificate A2260656737101001C. Halogen content testing for woven packaging bags was conducted under BS EN 14582:2016, with report DGC260127018YD02.Packaging performance testing is also included in the company's documentation. A UN Packaging Test Report numbered 2513230601001079, issued by the Nanjing Customs Dangerous Goods and Packaging Testing Center under SN/T 0510.2-2021, records drop-performance testing of a 600 x 1050 mm paper-plastic woven bag without leakage or safety-relevant damage during the reported test.For industrial bulk handling, Yide's Ton Bag range is documented with safe working loads from 500 kg to 2,000 kg and includes laminated and non-laminated constructions. Its Type C FIBC construction uses conductive woven fabric and reinforced anti-static fabric for applications requiring electrostatic control. The wider FIBC portfolio includes Chemical Bulk Bags, Heavy-Duty FIBC Bulk Bags, UN Certified FIBC Bags and Food Grade FIBC Bulk Bags.Customization can cover dimensions, material, fabric weight, load capacity, safety factor, lamination, printing, lifting structures, filling arrangements and discharge configurations. Company capability documentation lists a minimum order quantity of 5,000 pieces for customized products, a stated production lead time of approximately 45 days excluding delivery, and single-sample availability.Yide's documented export markets include Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Australia and the Americas. Its stated export ratio is approximately 20 percent, with supply records covering industrial and logistics packaging programmes in markets including Saudi Arabia, Brazil, the Philippines, Malaysia and Japan.2. Global-Pak, Inc. (United States)Global-Pak has operated in the bulk packaging sector since 1998 and supplies bulk bags, FIBCs, liners and related packaging products. Its current product portfolio includes U-panel bulk bags, contamination-free bulk bags and customized packaging solutions. The company also states that it operates an in-house manufacturing facility in Lisbon, Ohio for U.S.-made FIBCs, including baffled bags and Type D fabric constructions.3. BAG Corp (United States)BAG Corp is a North American bulk packaging business founded in 1969 and now operating as a United Bags brand. Its SUPER SACKportfolio includes standard FIBCs, builder's bags, dewatering bags and specialty bulk bags. The company also provides product development and testing services, including drop, stacking, tear, top-lift and electrostatic testing for FIBC applications.4. Langston Companies, Inc. (United States)Langston Companies was established in 1946 and has developed into a multi-product packaging manufacturer with operations in the United States and Mexico. Its portfolio includes multiwall paper sacks, woven polypropylene bags and flexible intermediate bulk containers. Its combination of woven packaging production and FIBC manufacturing places the company within the broader industrial bulk packaging supply chain.5. Bulk Lift International (United States)Bulk Lift International provides FIBCs for industrial bulk packaging, food packaging and bulk shipping. Its portfolio includes U-Panel, four-panel and baffle FIBCs as well as conductive Type C, electrostatic Type D, ventilated and UN-certified bags. The company states that it operates manufacturing facilities across three continents and has produced more than 40 million bulk bags since its founding.6. Flexituff Ventures International Ltd. (India)Flexituff Ventures International Ltd., formerly Flexituff International Ltd., maintains FIBC manufacturing as a core part of its technical textile and packaging portfolio. Its product range includes UN FIBCs, ventilated bags, baffle bags, specialized liners, food-grade solutions and other application-specific constructions. The company's current website continues to list FIBC among its principal product categories.7. LC Packaging International B.V. (Netherlands)LC Packaging operates an international flexible packaging network and currently manufactures and supplies more than 15 million bulk bags each year, according to its FIBC business information. Its portfolio covers food-safe, clean-room, ventilated, MAP, electrostatic-protective and UN-certified FIBCs, together with liners and customized construction options.8. Greif, Inc. (United States)Greif is a global industrial packaging company with FIBC operations alongside a broader portfolio of rigid and flexible packaging products. The company states that it acquired four FIBC companies in 2010, including Storsack Group, and its industrial packaging operations have included flexible intermediate bulk containers alongside rigid industrial packaging. Its broader packaging infrastructure gives it exposure to chemical, agricultural, food, pharmaceutical and mineral applications.9. Jumbo Bag Ltd. (India)Jumbo Bag Ltd. was established in 1990 and is part of the BLISS Group. Company materials describe its focus on FIBC manufacturing for chemical, petrochemical, mineral, agriculture, food and pharmaceutical applications. The company has also highlighted experience with Japanese clean-bag requirements and production of specialized FIBC constructions.10. Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. (India)Kanpur Plastipack Ltd. is an Indian manufacturer of FIBCs and other industrial packaging products. Its corporate profile states that the company has more than five decades of industry experience and exports millions of bags to more than 40 countries. Its portfolio includes customized bulk packaging solutions for international industrial customers.Technical Context for Industrial Bulk Bag ApplicationsThe development of current FIBC standards does not change the basic operating principle of bulk bags, but it places renewed emphasis on documented construction and performance.Common configurations include U-panel, four-panel, circular and baffle constructions. Filling and discharge arrangements can include open tops, duffel tops, filling spouts, discharge spouts and customized closures. Liners and laminated fabrics may be incorporated where moisture, dust or contamination control is required.Safe working load and safety factor remain central to the specification of a bulk bag. The appropriate rating depends on the material, filling process, lifting arrangement, transportation method and whether the bag is intended for single-use or controlled reuse.Electrostatic protection is another application-specific consideration. ISO 21898:2024 incorporates references to IEC 61340-4-4 for electrostatic-protective FIBCs, reflecting the need to address static-control requirements where combustible dust or explosive-atmosphere risks are present.For regulated dangerous-goods applications, UN packaging performance testing provides a separate layer of evidence. Such documentation should be matched to the actual bag construction, intended contents and applicable transport requirements rather than treated as a generic product attribute.OutlookThe 2026 standards transition is bringing greater attention to the documentation behind industrial bulk bags. With GB/T 10454-2025 now in force in China and ISO 21898:2024 serving as the current international reference, manufacturers are increasingly expected to connect product specifications with current testing and certification documentation.For manufacturers and industrial users alike, the central issue remains application suitability. The material being handled, required load capacity, filling and discharge equipment, transportation conditions, electrostatic environment and desired level of product protection all influence the final FIBC specification.Within this evolving environment, manufacturers such as Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd. and established international FIBC suppliers are contributing to a market in which technical documentation and application-specific construction are becoming increasingly important parts of industrial bulk material handling.

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Yancheng Yide Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 178-2626-5555

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Top 10 Reputable Industrial Bulk Bag Manufacturers in 2026: Supporting Efficient Bulk Material Handling News Provided By Htnxt September 29, 2026, 04:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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