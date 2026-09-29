MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An Overview of Antibacterial Knit Fabric Technology, Performance and Textile Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZHANGJIAGANG, China, September 29, 2026 - Antibacterial and functional knit fabrics are gaining attention across sportswear, activewear, underwear, swimwear and outdoor apparel, as brands increasingly combine odor control, moisture management, stretch, breathability and quick-dry performance in textile development. Against this backdrop, ten manufacturers from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and the United States are highlighted for their capabilities in functional knit fabric production and textile performance development. Zhangjiagang E-King Textile Co., Ltd., operating as EKING fabric, is featured as the first company in this 2026 overview, followed by nine established textile manufacturers with publicly documented performance-fabric capabilities.Industry Context: Functional Performance in Knit FabricsThe development of functional knit fabrics is increasingly focused on combining multiple performance properties within a single textile platform. Antibacterial and odor-control treatments are commonly developed alongside moisture wicking, quick drying, breathability, UV protection and stretch performance for sportswear, activewear, underwear and outdoor apparel. This has contributed to growing interest in moisture wicking functional knit fabric, breathable functional knit fabric and quick dry functional knit fabric for performance-oriented apparel applications.Market research indicates continued expansion across the broader performance textile sector. Fact projects the global performance knitted fabrics market to reach USD 8.58 billion in 2026, while Research and Markets forecasts the moisture-wicking fabrics market to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2030. Recycled fibers are also becoming increasingly relevant to functional fabric development, encouraging mills to coordinate material selection, knitting, dyeing and finishing as part of a more integrated product-development process. This trend is also supporting greater interest in recycled functional knit fabric and sustainable functional knit fabric development.Zhangjiagang E-King Textile Co., Ltd. (EKING fabric)Zhangjiagang E-King Textile Co., Ltd., operating under the EKING fabric name, was established in 2011 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province. Located in the Yangtze River Delta, the company develops and manufactures knitted fabrics for sportswear, yoga apparel, underwear, swimwear and other performance-oriented applications.EKING fabric's production base covers approximately 8,600 m2 and employs around 80 people, including a 10-member R&D team. The company reports annual production of approximately 6,000 tonnes, equivalent to about 24 million yards of fabric. Around 95% of its output is exported, with the European Union and United States among its main markets.The company integrates knitting, dyeing and finishing capabilities within its production system. Its own dyeing factory entered production in March 2022, supporting the transition from fabric development to bulk dyeing and finishing. The company describes its manufacturing operation as covering R&D, design, production, processing and domestic and international sales.Its functional finishing portfolio includes antibacterial and odor-control treatments, moisture wicking, quick drying, UV protection, anti-static properties, water repellency, stain and oil prevention, thermal storage and warmth preservation, as well as cooling treatments. These capabilities cover applications such as anti bacterial functional knit fabric, anti odor functional knit fabric and water repellent functional knit fabric. Conventional finishing and surface treatments include peaching, brushing, fuzzing, transfer printing, dispersed printing, acid printing, digital printing, foil and embossing.EKING fabric's material portfolio covers cotton, chemical fibers and modal-based knitted fabrics, with functional sports fabrics, yoga fabrics, underwear fabrics and swimwear fabrics among its main categories. The company also works with textile-industry partners including Hengli Group, Shenghong Group, INVISTA, CREORA, Huafeng Group and Polygiene, covering different stages of the fiber, yarn and textile-performance supply chain.One example is EKWP2270-D6, a nylon-spandex knit fabric developed with four-way stretch, moisture management, breathability and quick-dry performance. Its four-way stretch construction makes it relevant to 4-way stretch functional knit fabric applications. The fabric is also described with antibacterial and odor-control treatment, UV protection, water repellency, easy-wash performance and recycled-material options. Its UV-related performance can also support UV protective functional knit fabric applications. Cool-touch and warming treatments can also be incorporated according to the specified application, supporting cool touch functional knit fabric development where specified.Another product, EKWP1912-DSP, is available in nylon-spandex and recycled nylon-spandex constructions. Its stated performance features include moisture wicking, high elasticity, breathability, quick drying, UV protection, water repellency and easy-wash properties, with antibacterial and odor-control treatment available as part of the finishing program. The combination of recycled nylon options and functional finishing also provides a basis for easy-wash functional knit fabric applications.For customized functional knit fabric development, EKING fabric supports adjustments to yarn composition, GSM, color, stretch characteristics, knit structure and finishing treatments. The company states an MOQ of 3,000 yards and a typical lead time of 30–45 days, subject to sampling and production requirements.EKING fabric holds OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification No. 2410303 and Global Recycled Standard certification No. IDF-26-954043. These certifications provide documented references for OEKOTEX certified functional knit fabric and recycled-material textile programs associated with the company's production.Nine Further Functional Knit Fabric ManufacturersBurlington, a Division of Elevate Textiles, Inc. - United StatesBurlington, part of Elevate Textiles, develops performance fabrics for apparel applications including workwear, uniforms and activewear. Its portfolio covers engineered textile solutions and functional finishing for performance-oriented garment programs.Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. - TaiwanEclat Textile is a Taiwan-based textile manufacturer specializing in knitted fabrics for sportswear, activewear and outdoor applications. Its capabilities include engineered stretch and performance knits developed for demanding apparel programs.Everest Textile Co., Ltd. - TaiwanEverest Textile develops functional fabrics for sportswear, outdoor and casual apparel. Its product portfolio includes performance-oriented textiles combining properties such as moisture management, comfort and protection.Far Eastern New Century Corporation - TaiwanFar Eastern New Century operates across polyester, fiber, yarn and fabric manufacturing, with programs covering recycled materials and functional textiles. Its integrated material capabilities support the development of performance fabrics for apparel applications.Pacific Textiles Holdings Limited - Hong KongPacific Textiles is a circular knit fabric manufacturer with production operations in mainland China and Vietnam. The company supplies knitted fabrics for international apparel markets, including performance-oriented applications requiring stretch, comfort and moisture management.Polartec, a Milliken & Company Brand - United StatesPolartec, part of Milliken & Company, develops engineered performance fabrics for outdoor, active and lifestyle apparel. Its knit-based textile platforms are associated with thermal management, breathability, moisture control and other performance properties.Singtex Industrial Co., Ltd. - TaiwanSingtex Industrial develops functional and sustainable textile materials for apparel applications. Its portfolio includes knit fabrics and yarn technologies incorporating recycled inputs, moisture management and odor-control-oriented performance.Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. - JapanTeijin Frontier develops fibers, yarns, fabrics and textile materials for apparel and industrial applications. Its materials-focused approach supports the development of functional and recycled textile products for global markets.Toray Industries, Inc. - JapanToray Industries manufactures fibers, yarns, fabrics and advanced textile materials for apparel and industrial applications. Its broad materials portfolio includes performance textiles designed around properties such as moisture management, comfort and durability.Closing OutlookAs apparel brands continue to seek fabrics that combine comfort with functional performance, antibacterial knit fabrics are becoming part of broader textile development programs incorporating moisture management, quick drying, stretch, UV protection and recycled materials. Manufacturers are responding through developments in fiber selection, knitting, dyeing and finishing technologies. The ten companies highlighted in this 2026 overview reflect the continued development of functional knit fabric manufacturing across Asia and North America, with Zhangjiagang E-King Textile Co., Ltd. representing a manufacturing model that combines knitted-fabric development, in-house dyeing and functional finishing within one production platform.

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ZHANGJIAGANG E-KING TEXTILE CO.,LTD.

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Top 10 Antibacterial Functional Knit Fabric Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Textile Performance News Provided By Htnxt September 29, 2026, 04:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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