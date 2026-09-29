Wanted Murder Accused Carrying Rs 25,000 Reward Injured In Police Encounter In Lucknow

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 29 (IANS) The Krishna Nagar police of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and surveillance team arrested a 22-year-old wanted accused carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in connection with the murder of a woman following a police encounter, officials said on Tuesday.

During the encounter, the accused, identified as Bhola Rajput, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was subsequently admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital for treatment. Police recovered an illegal.315-bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge, one empty cartridge and the scooter allegedly used in the crime.

The accused was wanted in a case registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

DCP Md Mustaque said that an intensive checking drive had been ordered, and police teams were deployed accordingly in the Krishna Nagar police station area.

“Tonight, an order was issued for an intensive checking drive. In line with that order, under the Krishna Nagar police station area, our police team stopped a few suspects. Among them, one accused fired at the police. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, during which one accused sustained a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” the DCP said.

He added that preliminary inquiry established the identity of the accused as Bhola and that he was wanted in connection with the murder of a woman.

“In the initial inquiry, we got to know that his name is Bhola. He was wanted in connection with the murder of a woman and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000. We have also recovered a pistol from him,” Mustaque said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on September 23, a man who shot his wife and two priests and held three children hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh was killed in a police encounter. During the standoff, the accused, identified as Arvind, also shot one of his children, a son.

Both Arvind and his son were taken to a hospital, where they later died of their injuries, police said.

According to Naveen Arora, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Varanasi Zone, police initially exercised restraint as Arvind refused to come out of the house and insisted that they wait until morning. The situation escalated after Arvind opened fire from inside the premises, forcing the police team to enter the house as a last resort.