Big B Reveals Why He Watches Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh When The Cricketer Plays

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about his admiration for star Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, sharing an anecdote about his wife Ritika Sajdeh and her habit of keeping her fingers crossed whenever he takes the field.

During a cricket-related question on the hotseat, a contestant named Sonali openly confessed her immense admiration for Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, leading to an endearing personal reflection from Big B.

When the star inquired about her interest in cricket, Sonali expressed her fandom, saying, "Sir, main ek Rohit paglu hoon aur unhe dekhna mera bohot bada sapna hain aur main samajhti hoon ki main unki patni hoon."

(Sir, I am a die hard Rohit Sharma fan, and seeing him is a very big dream of mine, and I consider myself his wife)

Amitabh also reacted, stating, "Lagta hain bohot prem hain aapko unse, unko batayenge hum. Hum bolenge ki aap unki patni banane aayi thi."

(It seems you have a lot of love for him. We will tell him. We will tell him that you had come to become his wife)

Opening up about his own deep admiration for the cricketer and sharing a sweet story about Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh,the icon added: "Lekin voh humare bohot heen pasandida hain aur hume bohot heen ache lagte hain aur unse kahi baar vyaktigat rup mein baat bhi kar chukhe hain. Jabhi voh khelte hain hum unko dekhte heen hain. Lekin hum stadium main unke patni ke taraf dekhte hain kyuki unke fingers crossed hote hain humesha jab Rohitji khel rahe hote hain.

“Toh humko ascharya hua iske baare mein toh humne unse pucha iske baare mein toh unhone kaha, ki haa jabhi unki shadi nahi bhi hui thi tabse unki patni aise fingers crossed rakhti hain jab voh field pe utarti hain joh bohot heen achi baat hain."

(But he is one of our very favourites and we like him very much, and we have also spoken to him personally several times. Whenever he plays, we watch him, but in the stadium, we look towards his wife because her fingers are always crossed whenever Rohit ji is playing.)

(So, we were surprised about this, and we asked her about it, and she said that yes, even before they were married, his wife would keep her fingers crossed like this whenever he stepped onto the field, which is a very good thing)

For the uninitiated, Rohit Sharma is also currently seen hosting Family Full House, which is currently airing on Sony Entertainment Television. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.