48 Trekkers Evacuated From Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi Amid Heavy Rainfall

MENAFN - IANS) Uttarkashi, Sep 29 (IANS) Forty-eight trekkers and expedition members who were stranded at the high-altitude Kalindi Pass Base and Auden's Col Base in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district have been safely evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

As part of the ongoing rescue operation, eight trekkers and porters stranded along the Kalindi trek were brought safely to Harsil by helicopter on Tuesday morning. With their evacuation, the rescue operation for the trekkers stranded in the area was completed, officials said.

A day earlier, on Monday, 11 trekkers and porters were also rescued from the Kalindi Pass area and transported by helicopter.

With the latest evacuation, a total of 19 trekkers and porters stranded on the Kalindi route have now been safely brought to the Harsil helipad.

Officials said all those rescued had undergone medical examinations and were found to be in good health.

"All have undergone medical checkups and are in good health. Evacuation efforts are underway to evacuate other trekkers/porters from the Kalindi Pass area," officials had said during the operation.

Meanwhile, in a separate rescue operation on Monday, all 29 trekkers stranded in the Auden's Col area were successfully evacuated by helicopter.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Uttarkashi, said the rescue operation at the Harsil helipad was carried out in a coordinated and organised manner.

"At the Harshil helipad, in the presence of Additional District Magistrate Mukta Mishra, all personnel involved in the rescue operation, including the helicopter pilot, coordinated and planned thoroughly, and the rescue operation was launched in an organised and safe manner. All teams are working in coordination and according to the established plan," DDMA Uttarkashi said.

The rescue operations were undertaken amid challenging weather conditions in Uttarakhand. Continuous rainfall across the state since Friday had disrupted road connectivity at several places and also triggered landslides, creating difficulties for movement and rescue teams.

The adverse weather had also affected travel and pilgrimage activities in several parts of the state.

Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Disaster Control Room and reviewed the ongoing rescue operations. He took stock of the situation and the steps being taken by the administration and rescue teams to evacuate people stranded in different areas.

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra resumed on Monday after weather conditions improved.