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Pintsch North America Announces“Beyond Track Circuits Conference” At The University Of Notre Dame
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) South Bend, IN, September 24, 2026 - Pintsch North America, an industry leader in advanced railway signaling and wheel sensor technologies, has officially announced its upcoming Beyond Track Circuits Conference. The two-day engineering and train control summit will take place from November 2 to November 5, 2026, hosted on the historic campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
The premier conference will gather rail infrastructure executives, transit agency engineers, and signal specialists to explore the future of rail safety, modernization, and advanced train control systems. The multi-day agenda focuses heavily on the deployment and operational benefits of axle counting technology and railway wheel sensors as lines transition away from legacy, fixed-block track circuit infrastructure.
“The Beyond Track Circuits Conference serves as a critical junction for railway professionals to exchange ideas on next-generation signaling,” said Russell Pratt, CEO of Pintsch North America.“As transit networks and freight lines face pressure to increase capacity and reliability, moving beyond traditional track circuits to scalable, high-precision axle counting is paramount. We look forward to facilitating these pivotal technical discussions at Notre Dame.”
Attendees will engage in interactive technical presentations, roundtable panels, and a dedicated hands-on workshop showcasing a variety of cutting-edge axle counting technologies in real-world simulations. Outside of technical sessions, delegates will have the opportunity to network with other industry professionals while experiencing Notre Dame landmarks, including the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art.
Registration for the event is currently open but must be completed no later than September 30, 2026. Discounted hotel room blocks are available for registered attendees on a first-come, first-served basis through the official portal.
To secure your pass or learn more about the agenda, visit the official Pintsch North America Conference Registration Page.
About Pintsch North America:
Pintsch North America is a premier manufacturer of high-availability components for the rail industry, specializing in safe, efficient, and innovative inductive wheel sensors used for detection, railway axle counting technology, and wayside signaling solutions designed to optimize modern rail network performance.
The premier conference will gather rail infrastructure executives, transit agency engineers, and signal specialists to explore the future of rail safety, modernization, and advanced train control systems. The multi-day agenda focuses heavily on the deployment and operational benefits of axle counting technology and railway wheel sensors as lines transition away from legacy, fixed-block track circuit infrastructure.
“The Beyond Track Circuits Conference serves as a critical junction for railway professionals to exchange ideas on next-generation signaling,” said Russell Pratt, CEO of Pintsch North America.“As transit networks and freight lines face pressure to increase capacity and reliability, moving beyond traditional track circuits to scalable, high-precision axle counting is paramount. We look forward to facilitating these pivotal technical discussions at Notre Dame.”
Attendees will engage in interactive technical presentations, roundtable panels, and a dedicated hands-on workshop showcasing a variety of cutting-edge axle counting technologies in real-world simulations. Outside of technical sessions, delegates will have the opportunity to network with other industry professionals while experiencing Notre Dame landmarks, including the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Raclin Murphy Museum of Art.
Registration for the event is currently open but must be completed no later than September 30, 2026. Discounted hotel room blocks are available for registered attendees on a first-come, first-served basis through the official portal.
To secure your pass or learn more about the agenda, visit the official Pintsch North America Conference Registration Page.
About Pintsch North America:
Pintsch North America is a premier manufacturer of high-availability components for the rail industry, specializing in safe, efficient, and innovative inductive wheel sensors used for detection, railway axle counting technology, and wayside signaling solutions designed to optimize modern rail network performance.
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