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Transport Corporation Of India Organises Nationwide Blood Donation Drive In Memory Of Founder Shri Prabhu Dayal Agarwal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 28th September 2026: Transport Corporation of India (TCI), one of India's leading integrated logistics and supply chain solutions providers, organised a nationwide blood donation drive in memory of its Founder, Shri Prabhu Dayal Agarwal Ji (Shri PD Ji), reaffirming the organisation's commitment to community service and humanitarian values.
The seven-day campaign, held from 14th to 20th September 2026, witnessed the participation of 1,734 employees and associates, including 1,641 male and 93 female participants, across 68+ locations in India. Blood donation camps were organised in cities including Kolkata, Gurugram, Rajkot, Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Ludhiana, Noida, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Patna, Varanasi, Mumbai, Haridwar and Ahmedabad, among others.
The initiative commemorates the enduring legacy of Shri PD Ji, fondly remembered as a pioneer of the Indian transport & logistics industry. Beyond transforming the logistics landscape, he made significant contributions to social welfare, healthcare, education and women's empowerment. His association with initiatives in the healthcare sector, including the establishment of some of the country's early private blood banks, reflects his belief in giving back to society and supporting communities in meaningful ways.
Building on this legacy, TCI's annual blood donation drive brings together employees and business associates across the country to contribute to a cause that directly supports patients and healthcare institutions. The initiative reflects TCI's continued efforts to foster a culture of social responsibility and encourage its people to actively contribute to the communities in which it operates.
Through initiatives such as the nationwide blood donation drive, TCI continues to honour the values and vision of its Founder while creating opportunities for its employees and associates to make a meaningful difference to society.
About TCI Group
Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is India's leading integrated supply chain and multimodal logistics solution provider. With a legacy spanning over 68+ years, annual revenues of over Rs.4965 Cr, the group operates an extensive network of company-owned offices worldwide, has 17+ million sq. ft. of warehousing space, and a dedicated team of professionals with expertise in providing end-to-end solutions. With a strong customer-centric and technology driven approach, it serves clients in industries such as automobile, energy & renewables, retail, e-commerce, hi-tech (ICE), chemicals, healthcare & life sciences, metals & minerals, aviation & defence, agriculture, among others. The group is dedicated to value creation for its stakeholders, following strong governance standards, giving back to society with a commitment towards sustainability and social responsibilities.
The seven-day campaign, held from 14th to 20th September 2026, witnessed the participation of 1,734 employees and associates, including 1,641 male and 93 female participants, across 68+ locations in India. Blood donation camps were organised in cities including Kolkata, Gurugram, Rajkot, Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Ludhiana, Noida, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Patna, Varanasi, Mumbai, Haridwar and Ahmedabad, among others.
The initiative commemorates the enduring legacy of Shri PD Ji, fondly remembered as a pioneer of the Indian transport & logistics industry. Beyond transforming the logistics landscape, he made significant contributions to social welfare, healthcare, education and women's empowerment. His association with initiatives in the healthcare sector, including the establishment of some of the country's early private blood banks, reflects his belief in giving back to society and supporting communities in meaningful ways.
Building on this legacy, TCI's annual blood donation drive brings together employees and business associates across the country to contribute to a cause that directly supports patients and healthcare institutions. The initiative reflects TCI's continued efforts to foster a culture of social responsibility and encourage its people to actively contribute to the communities in which it operates.
Through initiatives such as the nationwide blood donation drive, TCI continues to honour the values and vision of its Founder while creating opportunities for its employees and associates to make a meaningful difference to society.
About TCI Group
Transport Corporation of India (TCI) is India's leading integrated supply chain and multimodal logistics solution provider. With a legacy spanning over 68+ years, annual revenues of over Rs.4965 Cr, the group operates an extensive network of company-owned offices worldwide, has 17+ million sq. ft. of warehousing space, and a dedicated team of professionals with expertise in providing end-to-end solutions. With a strong customer-centric and technology driven approach, it serves clients in industries such as automobile, energy & renewables, retail, e-commerce, hi-tech (ICE), chemicals, healthcare & life sciences, metals & minerals, aviation & defence, agriculture, among others. The group is dedicated to value creation for its stakeholders, following strong governance standards, giving back to society with a commitment towards sustainability and social responsibilities.
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