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Beco And BMC Join Hands To Keep Mumbai's Visarjan Spots Clean During Ganeshotsav
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 28, 2026: Beco, the home care brand focused on making everyday essentials cleaner and more conscious, is back to doing what it does best.
As Mumbai came together to celebrate Ganeshotsav, Beco joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), by activating an on-ground clean-up initiative to help keep the city's streets and visarjan spots clean, ensuring that the celebrations left behind memories, not trash.
The main focus of the initiative was the final visarjan day on September 25, when Beco took its efforts beyond the visarjan sites and into the celebrations themselves. The company partnered with two pandals, Chinchpokli cha Chintamani and Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Gali, to help manage trash right from the start of the visarjan journey. Dedicated trash collection trucks accompanied the pandals along their route to Girgaon, collecting litter along the way rather than waiting for it to pile up at the end. The idea was simple: to keep the route cleaner as the celebrations moved through the city, while making it easier for people to dispose of what they were carrying along the way.
At the visarjan locations, Beco's 250 volunteers, along with creators including Bittu Tabahi and Divya Fofani, supported clean-up efforts on the ground. Together, the teams worked across the routes and visarjan sites to help clear litter and keep the areas around the celebrations clean.
The initiative also included clean-up activities at designated visarjan locations on September 18, ahead of the main visarjan day.
Overall, the initiative covered five major visarjan locations: Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Powai and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, between September 18 and 25.
Talking about the initiative, Aditya Ruia, Co-Founder, Beco, said, "Ganeshotsav is a celebration that brings an entire city together. But every year, we also see the images that follow - our beaches and shores covered in waste. That is why this year, we stepped out with the BMC to help ensure that waste and debris from visarjan do not make their way into our oceans and shores. At Beco, caring for the environment has always been at our core. And today, more than ever, we believe it is our responsibility to keep doubling down on it. The idea was simple: celebrate wholeheartedly, but leave our city cleaner than we found it. "
BMC teams appreciated Beco's efforts on ground and welcomed the brand's participation in this year's clean-up drive. They were happy to onboard Beco and partner with them on such a noble initiative for the city.
Regular clean-up drives are part of Beco's larger focus on making responsible consumption and keeping our surroundings clean a more visible part of everyday life. By bringing clean-up efforts closer to where celebrations happen and supporting the journey from pandals to visarjan sites, Beco aimed to show that celebrating responsibly can go hand in hand with celebrating wholeheartedly.
About Beco
Beco is a new-age home care and personal care brand focused on making sustainable living simpler and more accessible. Founded by Aditya Ruia, Anuj Ruia and Akshay Ruia, Beco offers plant-based, eco-conscious alternatives to everyday cleaning and household products. From coconut-based surfactants and bio-enzymes to bamboo-based tissues and recycled and recyclable packaging, Beco combines effective everyday solutions with a focus on reducing environmental impact. Its mission is to drive positive change by making sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and conventional household products more accessible to consumers.
As Mumbai came together to celebrate Ganeshotsav, Beco joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), by activating an on-ground clean-up initiative to help keep the city's streets and visarjan spots clean, ensuring that the celebrations left behind memories, not trash.
The main focus of the initiative was the final visarjan day on September 25, when Beco took its efforts beyond the visarjan sites and into the celebrations themselves. The company partnered with two pandals, Chinchpokli cha Chintamani and Mumbaicha Raja at Ganesh Gali, to help manage trash right from the start of the visarjan journey. Dedicated trash collection trucks accompanied the pandals along their route to Girgaon, collecting litter along the way rather than waiting for it to pile up at the end. The idea was simple: to keep the route cleaner as the celebrations moved through the city, while making it easier for people to dispose of what they were carrying along the way.
At the visarjan locations, Beco's 250 volunteers, along with creators including Bittu Tabahi and Divya Fofani, supported clean-up efforts on the ground. Together, the teams worked across the routes and visarjan sites to help clear litter and keep the areas around the celebrations clean.
The initiative also included clean-up activities at designated visarjan locations on September 18, ahead of the main visarjan day.
Overall, the initiative covered five major visarjan locations: Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Powai and Sanjay Gandhi National Park, between September 18 and 25.
Talking about the initiative, Aditya Ruia, Co-Founder, Beco, said, "Ganeshotsav is a celebration that brings an entire city together. But every year, we also see the images that follow - our beaches and shores covered in waste. That is why this year, we stepped out with the BMC to help ensure that waste and debris from visarjan do not make their way into our oceans and shores. At Beco, caring for the environment has always been at our core. And today, more than ever, we believe it is our responsibility to keep doubling down on it. The idea was simple: celebrate wholeheartedly, but leave our city cleaner than we found it. "
BMC teams appreciated Beco's efforts on ground and welcomed the brand's participation in this year's clean-up drive. They were happy to onboard Beco and partner with them on such a noble initiative for the city.
Regular clean-up drives are part of Beco's larger focus on making responsible consumption and keeping our surroundings clean a more visible part of everyday life. By bringing clean-up efforts closer to where celebrations happen and supporting the journey from pandals to visarjan sites, Beco aimed to show that celebrating responsibly can go hand in hand with celebrating wholeheartedly.
About Beco
Beco is a new-age home care and personal care brand focused on making sustainable living simpler and more accessible. Founded by Aditya Ruia, Anuj Ruia and Akshay Ruia, Beco offers plant-based, eco-conscious alternatives to everyday cleaning and household products. From coconut-based surfactants and bio-enzymes to bamboo-based tissues and recycled and recyclable packaging, Beco combines effective everyday solutions with a focus on reducing environmental impact. Its mission is to drive positive change by making sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics and conventional household products more accessible to consumers.
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