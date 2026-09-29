Graduation Medals Explained: Different Types And Their Significance For Academic Recognition

When schools and universities order graduation medals, the first question is usually not simply which medal looks good. The harder question is how the medal system should work across graduates, academic honors, leadership awards, and special distinctions without creating unnecessary production cost or a confusing collection of designs.

At KungFu Metals, we see this difference when reviewing graduation medal projects for schools, universities, academic organizations, and distributors. A program with 500 medals and one design is relatively straightforward. Once the order includes several award levels, individual engraving, different ribbon colors, or multiple artwork versions, the production details need to be fixed much earlier.

For us, the medal type is closely tied to the way the award program will actually be produced. The artwork, medal structure, finishing, personalization, ribbon, and quantity all need to work together before the order goes into production.

Key Takeaways



A graduation program does not always need a separate medal structure for every honor level. When the core design can stay the same, plating, ribbon colors, engraving, or center details can distinguish different awards while keeping the program visually consistent.

3D graduation medals are most useful when a school crest, mascot, building, or academic symbol needs physical depth rather than a flat graphic.

For bulk school and university programs, medal size, thickness, finish, personalization, ribbon specification, and quantity by award level should be decided together before production. For repeat programs, keeping the approved artwork, finish, ribbon, engraving format, and production records together makes the next order easier to review and reproduce.

Choose Graduation Medal Types by the Recognition Program

A graduation medal can support more than one recognition level when the physical structure does not need to change. When we quote these programs, we first check which details need to vary between awards and which parts can remain fixed.

Those differences may be in the finish, ribbon, engraving, center artwork, or wording. The production plan should make those differences clear, so each award level is easy to identify at the ceremony.

The significance of the medal comes from how clearly it communicates the recipient's place in the recognition program. Finish, wording, ribbon color, and presentation can all help separate general graduation awards from academic, leadership, or special honors.

Keep One Medal Structure When the Recognition System Can Share It

For a school with several honor levels, one approved medal structure can often support the whole program. The school crest, graduation year, or main design can remain consistent, while plating, ribbon color, back engraving, or award wording identifies the recognition level.

For example,“Academic Excellence” and“Outstanding Leadership” may not require two separate molds if the metal structure is already suitable. We first check whether the requested difference can be handled through engraving, finishing, or another controlled production step.

A separate medal structure makes more sense when the physical design itself needs to change, such as a different silhouette, deeper relief, larger format, or a completely different emblem.

For procurement, the key question is simple: does the metal structure need to change, or does only the recognition information need to change?

Match the Medal Type to the Design You Need to Manufacture

When we review a graduation design, we start with the production method and the artwork together. The school seal, mascot, lettering, color areas, medal size, and order quantity usually tell us whether a stamped, enamel, die-cast, or 3D structure is practical.

We also check how much detail the finished medal actually needs. A simple school emblem may work better as a clean stamped or enamel design, while a mascot or building with strong depth may justify die casting or 3D relief. Adding detail that cannot reproduce cleanly only creates more revisions before production.

Choose Stamped Construction for Simpler 2D Designs

Stamped medals are useful when the artwork relies mainly on outlines, lettering, borders, and relatively shallow details. They can work well for straightforward graduation programs where the school logo is simple, and the medal does not need deep relief.

For larger graduating classes, stamped construction can also be practical when the design can stay clean at the finished medal size. Before tooling, we still check the lettering and line spacing to make sure the artwork will reproduce properly.

Use Enamel When School Colors Carry the Identity

Enamel medals make sense when your school branding depends heavily on color.

A school crest with two or three recognizable colors can often be reproduced more clearly through enamel areas separated by metal borders. The finish can then be coordinated with the ribbon, so the medal looks like part of the school's visual identity rather than a generic award.

For large graduation programs, keep the approved artwork and color reference with the production specification so different batches can be matched more consistently.

If you are comparing enamel finishes in more detail, see our custom enamel medals for soft enamel, hard enamel, plating, and color-control options.

Move to 3D When the School Symbol Needs Physical Depth

A 3D graduation medal becomes useful when the design depends on physical relief rather than color alone.

A university seal, mascot, campus building, academic emblem, open book, torch, laurel, or other sculptural element can be modeled into raised and recessed metal surfaces. The raised and recessed surfaces can make the crest, mascot, or architectural details easier to read on the finished metal piece.

More relief does not automatically make a graduation medal better. We first check whether the relief can be cast, polished, and plated without losing the features that make the school emblem recognizable.

KungFu Metals handles custom 3D medal projects through design review, 3D modeling, in-house tooling, die casting, finishing, and inspection. If the school emblem or mascot is the main feature, custom 3D medals are worth considering before you finalize the production method.

What We Check in the Factory Before Bulk Production

A graduation medal may look straightforward after it is finished, but the production becomes more demanding once the design includes a detailed school seal, several finishes, individual engraving, or multiple award versions.

At the factory, we check the artwork, tooling, sample, finishing, ribbon, and final assembly against the same approved specification.

Check the Artwork at Actual Medal Size

A school seal may look clear on a large computer screen and lose small lettering once reduced to a 50–60 mm medal. We check narrow gaps, fine text, border widths, engraving areas, relief transitions, and the position of the ribbon attachment before tooling starts.

If a detail needs to be simplified, it is much easier to change it in the drawing before the mold is opened than after tooling has started.

Check Relief and Finishing Before Approving the Sample

For die-cast and 3D graduation medals, the mold determines much of the final appearance. Raised areas, recessed sections, edge definition, and surface transitions all need to remain practical after casting, polishing, and plating.

A physical sample should show the actual medal finish, engraving, ribbon, and attachment-not only a digital rendering. Once the complete sample is approved, it becomes the physical reference for bulk production.

If you are comparing relief-based production in more detail, our custom die cast medals page covers the tooling and production side.

Use Size and Weight to Control the Award Experience

Medal size affects more than appearance. It changes material usage, weight, shipping cost, ribbon proportion, engraving space, and sometimes packaging requirements, so the physical dimensions should be fixed before the rest of the specification is finalized.

Keep the Medal Proportionate to the Ribbon

A large medal with a narrow ribbon can look unbalanced, while a small medal attached to an oversized ribbon can feel visually heavy.

For school programs, the ribbon should support the medal rather than compete with it. If the school wants a wide ribbon carrying a logo or graduation-year print, that requirement should be decided together with the medal dimensions.

The same principle applies to packaging. If medals are going into presentation boxes, confirm the internal space before the medal size is finalized.

Consider Weight When You Move to Larger 3D Designs

A larger 3D medal can create stronger visual impact, but additional metal also increases weight.

That affects how the medal hangs, what ribbon attachment is appropriate, and how the completed awards are packed and shipped.

For a large university order, a difference in individual medal weight becomes a meaningful logistics issue when multiplied across hundreds or thousands of pieces. We normally confirm the finished weight before the sample is approved, especially for larger university orders.t

Plan Personalization Before You Request the Final Quote

Individual personalization can change the production workflow considerably. A school may begin with one medal design and later decide that every graduate needs a name, degree, year, or honor designation engraved on the back.

That requirement should be included in the original RFQ because it affects handling, data preparation, inspection, and packaging.

Decide Which Information Belongs on Every Medal

Common variable information includes student names, graduation years, degree programs, award titles, class information, or serial numbers. The more information you put on the medal, the more carefully the available engraving area needs to be planned.

If the back of the medal is small, decide which information is essential before the artwork is finalized. Trying to fit a complete student record into a limited engraving area often creates unnecessary revisions.

Treat Personalized Data as a Production File

When a school sends us hundreds of student names, we treat the file as part of the production specification, not as an attachment to the artwork. The name list, award category, spelling, capitalization, and engraving position all need to match the approved medal version.

A last-minute name correction is not just a text change; it can require a separate engraving check and additional handling.

Build Graduation Medals for Repeat Programs

A graduation medal is often an annual purchase rather than a one-time event product. If you expect the same school or university to reorder, the first production should create a specification that can be reproduced without rebuilding the project from the beginning.

Keep a Complete Production Record for Reorders

For an annual graduation program, the useful reference is not only the mold. We keep the approved artwork, finished sample, dimensions, plating, ribbon specification, attachment, engraving format, and packaging details together in the production record.

The following year's order may only need a new graduation year, honor category, name list, or quantity. With the previous specification available, those changes can be reviewed against an approved reference instead of rebuilding the project from an old email thread.

For distributors supplying several schools, each school's artwork and production reference should remain separate even when some medal specifications are similar.

Control Artwork Versions Across Schools or Departments

A university may have multiple colleges, faculties, or departments ordering medals from the same supplier.

For a university with several colleges or departments, we usually keep one master reference and separate each approved artwork version by school, quantity, finish, and ribbon specification.

For example:

Base structure: 60 mm die-cast medalVersion A: University commencementVersion B: Business SchoolVersion C: Engineering SchoolVersion D: Honor Society

The physical medal can remain closely related while each version has its own approved artwork and quantity.

For repeat production, each version should have its own artwork file, quantity, finish, ribbon specification, and approval record. When the next order arrives, we can work from the approved version instead of rebuilding the specification from the beginning.

Compare Graduation Medal Types by Procurement Risk

For a factory quotation, appearance is only one part of the decision. We also need to know the quantity, artwork structure, personalization, finish, and whether the same design will be reordered.