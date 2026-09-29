XIAMEN, FUJIAN, China – September 28, 2026.

Giant Umbrella Company, a BSCI-certified umbrella manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership with Fujian Xinliyuan Outdoor Leisure Products Co., Ltd., a patio and beach umbrella manufacturer based in Changtai, Zhangzhou. The partnership expands the production capacity behind Giant Umbrella Company's patio and beach umbrella programs. It also broadens the range of commercial outdoor shade products available to hospitality buyers, distributors, and retailers worldwide.

Strategic Partnership Overview

The partnership strengthens Giant Umbrella Company's core outdoor shade categories:



custom patio umbrellas

custom cantilever umbrellas custom beach umbrellas

Xinliyuan specializes in market, cantilever, lighted, and beach umbrellas. It brings dedicated outdoor umbrella production to the partnership. Giant Umbrella Company contributes custom design, quality management, and international export sales. Buyers continue to work with Giant Umbrella Company as their single point of contact, from specification and sampling through production and shipment.

"Patio and beach umbrella demand is concentrated in a few months of the year, and that's when buyers feel capacity pressure most," saidCui Xiao, Sales Director at Giant Umbrella Company. "Partnering with Xinliyuan gives us more production capacity in the categories where our customers need it. It also means a hotel group or distributor can place a large seasonal order with confidence that it will ship on schedule."

What the Partnership Means for Buyers



Expanded Production Capacity: Additional manufacturing capacity for patio and beach umbrellas, especially during peak ordering seasons

Broader Product Range: Market umbrellas with crank and tilt mechanisms, aluminum cantilever umbrellas with 360° rotation, solar-powered lighted patio umbrellas with USB charging, and beach and Balinese-style umbrellas with tassel trimFjxinliyuan

Single Point of Contact: One team manages customization, communication, and delivery for every order

Unified Quality Oversight: Giant Umbrella Company's quality control team manages inspection for orders produced through the partnership Regional Supply Chain Advantage: Both companies operate in southern Fujian, close to the Port of Xiamen, which supports efficient consolidation and export shipping

Market Opportunity and Growth Potential

Commercial patio and beach umbrellas are a seasonal procurement category. Restaurants, resorts, beach clubs, and outdoor furniture retailers place most of their orders in the months before spring and summer. That puts pressure on manufacturers' capacity exactly when buyers can least afford delays. By combining Xinliyuan's outdoor umbrella production with its own customization and export capabilities, Giant Umbrella Company is positioned to take on larger seasonal programs without extending lead times.

“We're excited about the partnership and aiming to expand our oversea markets." said Xiansheng Chen, Factory Manager, Fujian Xinliyuan Outdoor Leisure Products Co., Ltd.

Continued Growth

The partnership builds on Giant Umbrella Company's recent expansion:



umbrellaskuwait for the Gulf region FactoryDirectPatioUmbrellas for the commercial patio umbrella market

The domain acquisitions expanded how buyers reach the company. This partnership expands what the company can deliver. Giant Umbrella Company continues to serve customers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

About Giant Umbrella Company

Founded in 2020 and based in Xiamen, Fujian, Giant Umbrella Company is a BSCI-certified umbrella manufacturer specializing in custom promotional products and bulk manufacturing solutions. The company integrates R&D, production, sales, and global export operations. It serves businesses worldwide with patio and cantilever umbrellas, beach umbrellas, golf umbrellas, compact umbrellas, sun shade sails, tensile membrane structures, and specialty promotional designs.

About Fujian Xinliyuan Outdoor Leisure Products Co., Ltd.

Fujian Xinliyuan Outdoor Leisure Products Co., Ltd. manufactures outdoor umbrellas at its facility in the Yanxi industrial district of Changtai, Zhangzhou, Fujian. Its product range includes market umbrellas, cantilever umbrellas, lighted patio umbrellas, and beach umbrellas for hospitality and residential use.