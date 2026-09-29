Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size To Reach USD 10.72 Billion By 2031, Driven By Ammunition Modernization And Rising Defense Demand Mordor Intelligence
"Small Caliber Ammunition Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Small Caliber Ammunition Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Hyderabad – Sep 28th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the small caliber ammunition market size is expected to grow from USD 9.17 billion in 2026 to USD 10.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period. North America is the largest market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market.
The small caliber ammunition industry is supported by military ammunition modernization, defense budget growth, rising civilian participation in shooting sports, and the transition toward lead-free ammunition. Government stockpile replenishment and efforts to strengthen domestic ammunition production are also supporting market stability.
At the same time, manufacturers are focusing on supply-chain resilience, plant automation, and lightweight polymer or hybrid casing technologies. These developments are creating opportunities for suppliers while addressing ongoing constraints related to primer and propellant availability.
Key Trends Shaping the Small Caliber Ammunition Market
Military Ammunition Modernization Supporting Small Caliber Ammunition Market Growth
One of the key small caliber ammunition market trends is military ammunition modernization. The transition toward high-performance calibers, including 6.8 mm cartridges associated with the Next Generation Squad Weapon program, is creating new demand while established calibers continue to maintain substantial market presence.
Defense Budget Growth Driving Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size Expansion
Increasing defense spending and ammunition stockpile replenishment are supporting the small caliber ammunition market size. Higher procurement requirements for operational and training rounds are providing a stable demand base across major defense markets.
Lead-Free Ammunition Adoption Accelerating Market Development
Environmental regulations are encouraging manufacturers to develop and expand lead-free ammunition offerings. Copper-based and other lead-free designs are gaining attention as regulatory requirements increasingly influence ammunition production and product development.
Lightweight Casing Technologies Supporting Industry Expansion
Manufacturers are developing polymer and hybrid casing technologies to reduce ammunition weight and improve production efficiency. These technologies are being evaluated across multiple markets and are creating opportunities for differentiated ammunition products.
Small Caliber Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis
By Caliber
5.56 mm
6.8 mm
7.62 mm
9 mm
12.7 mm
Other Calibers
By Weapon Platform
Handguns
Rifles
Light Machine Guns (LMGs)
Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs)
Shotguns
By Bullet Type
Brass
Copper
Steel
Others
By Lethality
Less Lethal
Lethal
By End Use
Military
Homeland Security
Civilian
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Read this report in japanese version: 小口径弾薬市場 - 予測・レポート | 2025年~2031年
Small Caliber Ammunition Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape
The small caliber ammunition market has a medium level of concentration, with major suppliers serving military, homeland security, and civilian markets. Companies are focusing on production capacity, supply-chain resilience, automation, and the development of lead-free and lightweight ammunition technologies.
Key players include:
Olin Corporation
Nammo AS
Northrop Grumman Corporation
BAE Systems plc
Rheinmetall AG
Other companies covered include Elbit Systems Ltd., CBC Global Ammunition, Beretta Holding S.A., Hornady Manufacturing, Inc., Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A., Denel SOC Ltd., MESKO S.A., PT Pindad, SIG SAUER, Inc., FN HERSTAL, Sellier & Bellot a.s., Barnaul Ammunition, and Prvi Partizan A.D.
Conclusion
The small caliber ammunition market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by military ammunition modernization, defense budget growth, stockpile replenishment, civilian sporting demand, and increasing adoption of lead-free ammunition.
However, stricter export controls, supply-chain disruptions affecting primers and propellants, rising raw material costs, and the gradual development of alternative defense technologies remain important challenges for the industry.
Overall, the small caliber ammunition market is expected to maintain steady demand as governments and manufacturers focus on supply security, domestic production capacity, ammunition modernization, and compliance with evolving environmental requirements.
Industry Related Reports
Artillery Ammunition Market: The Artillery Ammunition Market is projected to grow from USD 5.70 billion in 2026 to USD 7.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by defense modernization programs, increasing demand for advanced artillery systems, rising military expenditure, and the need to replenish and upgrade ammunition inventories.
Ammunition Market: The Ammunition Market is projected to grow from USD 21.58 billion in 2026 to USD 28.88 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing defense spending, military modernization programs, rising demand for ammunition replenishment, and ongoing procurement of advanced ammunition systems for various defense applications.
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