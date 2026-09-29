Boo Buddy LLC Introduces Glow-In-The-Dark Plush That Lets Children See The Impact Of Their Kind Acts

MENAFN - GetNews)""Kids don't need another lecture about kindness. They need a physical way to see it, and that's exactly what we built with Boo Buddy. After a child does something kind, they shine a light on the plush's heart to wake the sparks. Then they turn out the lights and watch the glow magic appear. That glow is proof that their actions matter. It's simple and tangible, and it turns an abstract idea into something a four-year-old can hold in their hands." - Erika King, Founder & Author, Boo Buddy L"Boo Buddy LLC has launched a one-of-a-kind interactive plush toy that turns everyday acts of kindness into a visible glow children can discover on the toy's heart. The 2026 NAPPA Winner is available in a limited First Edition run of 4,500 units and has completed rigorous safety testing. On October 22, the company will donate 200 glow bracelets to young patients at the children's hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Hanover, PA, US – September 28, 2026 – Boo Buddy LLC today announced the availability of its flagship interactive plush toy, a glow-in-the-dark companion designed to help children connect everyday kindness to a reward they can see. Launching just in time for October, the plush gives families a playful, screen-free way to celebrate kind acts together.

The concept is straightforward. Each time a child does something kind, they create a Kindness Spark that Boo Buddy collects in his heart. The child shines a light on the plush's heart to wake the sparks, then turns out the lights to reveal the glow magic. A UV light works best, though a regular flashlight or sunlight will also work (light not included). That glow is tangible evidence of their generosity, empathy, or helpfulness. The mechanic turns the often-repeated instruction to "be kind" from an abstract rule into a game children can see working.

Every First Edition Arrival Box includes an illustrated storybook that tells the story of Boo's magic and introduces children to the Kindness Spark. The book began as a bedtime story King wrote for her own daughters. It closes with a Kindness Pledge that children can say together with their families, turning the start of their Boo Buddy journey into a meaningful promise to spread kindness.

Boo Buddy also keeps things stress-free for parents. Each box comes with 31 days of fall-themed kindness activity cards, so there's no need to come up with ideas from scratch. Every card includes simple reflection questions that help parents start meaningful conversations, giving children an easy way to open up and talk about what kindness means to them.

The product has been named a 2026 National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA) Winner. NAPPA is one of the longest-running and most respected family product awards programs in the country. Products are reviewed by a team of parents, many of whom are also pediatric nurses, educators, and child development experts, who evaluate each submission for quality, safety, and design. NAPPA is not a pay-to-play program, which makes the recognition especially meaningful for a new brand.

Safety was a priority throughout development. The plush has completed full CPSC and CPSIA safety testing, meeting the rigorous standards required for products intended for young children. The First Edition production run is limited to 4,500 units, a deliberate decision by founder Erika King to maintain quality and create a collectible launch experience for early supporters.

The company is also marking a significant charitable milestone. On October 22, Boo Buddy LLC will deliver its first charitable donation of 200 glow bracelets to young patients at the children's hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The initiative holds deep personal meaning for King, whose own daughter received care there. The glow bracelets are meant to bring a moment of light and joy to young patients during their stays.

Boo Buddy LLC is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned business. The nationally recognized WBENC certification confirms that a business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, and operated by a woman.

The product is designed with two primary audiences in mind. Grandparents searching for meaningful, memorable gifts will find that the plush offers more than simple play, since it creates shared moments around the idea of kindness. Parents looking for practical tools to help build empathy and generosity in young children will appreciate an interactive design that reinforces positive behavior without lectures or screen time.

King envisions Boo Buddy as more than a toy. The product is positioned as a family tradition starter, a nightly or weekly routine where children reflect on the kind things they did, wake the sparks, and watch their Buddy's heart glow. The simple interaction makes it accessible even for very young children, and the emotional resonance of the concept gives it staying power as children grow.

The First Edition run is available now at boobuddymagic. Each Arrival Box ships with the plush, the storybook with Kindness Pledge, and the kindness activity cards families need to begin building their kindness practice right away. With its combination of storytelling, imaginative play, character-building purpose, and award-winning design, Boo Buddy represents a new category of intentional toys built on the idea that children learn best when they can see the results of their actions.

About Boo Buddy LLC

Boo Buddy LLC is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned company that creates interactive products designed to help children build kindness habits through play. Its flagship product, a 2026 NAPPA Winner, is a glow-in-the-dark plush that turns kind acts into visible Kindness Sparks, paired with an illustrated storybook and Kindness Pledge. It is available in a limited First Edition run of 4,500 units and has completed CPSC and CPSIA safety testing.

CONTACT:

@boobuddyfun