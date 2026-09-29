CARUSO Redefines The Skincare Conversation By Centering Self-Compassion Over Vanity For Adults Everywhere

MENAFN - GetNews)""We believe that taking care of your skin should never come from a place of fear or self-criticism. It should come from the same impulse that drives you to eat well, rest well, and show yourself kindness and gentleness every single day. That is the heart of everything we create at CARUSO.""CARUSO is reshaping how adults think about the health and beauty I dustry. Caring for your skin is an act of self-compassion. Creating daily morning and evening routines become meaningful acts of self-compassion rather than attempts to reverse the clock. Founded by Dr. Robert Caruso, a therapist, Army chaplain, and entrepreneur, the brand offers a full line of facial skincare products designed for women and men aged 35 and older who value quality ingredients at a fair price.

Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, IL, and Los Angeles, CA - September 28, 2026 - CARUSO, the skincare brand founded by Dr. Robert Caruso, is gaining national attention for its distinctive approach to an industry long dominated by promises of perfection and the pressure to look younger. Rather than marketing products through the lens of correction or concealment, CARUSO invites its customers to view their daily skincare routine as a practice rooted in dignity, self-respect, and genuine self-compassion at every stage of our life. "Aging is a blessing, and I don't know about you, but I want to age like fine wine - looking and feeling my best in the present.

Dr. Robert Caruso brings an unusual background to the beauty space. As a therapist and Army chaplain, he has spent years helping people navigate their sense of identity, purpose, and worth: spiritually, mentally, physically, and emotionally. That professional perspective now informs every product CARUSO develops and every message it communicates. The result is a line of facial skincare products that speak to the whole person, not just the surface.

The brand's philosophy directly challenges a beauty industry that has historically profited from insecurity. Advertisements have long told consumers that wrinkles are problems to solve and that aging is something to fight. CARUSO takes the opposite stance: caring for your skin is not about correcting flaws but about honoring yourself. This resonates especially with the brand's core audience of women and men aged 35 and older who want quality products at a reasonable price without being subjected to shame-driven marketing.

Among the brand's standout offerings is the AM/PM skincare ritual: AM ritual: CARUSO hydrating watermelon and apple extract facial cleanser, chamomile and green tea extract spray toner, watermelon and apple extract moisturizer, and brightening Vitamin C plump serum); & PM ritual includes the three facial product above, plus the pure retinol invigorating serum. These CARUSO signature facial rituals have drawn praise from customers for its effectiveness, quality ingredients, no overpowering scent, and approachable luxury.

The product exemplifies the CARUSO ethos by delivering a polished, refined experience without relying on exaggerated promises. The full product line extends across a range of facial skincare items, Limited edition Luminous Lip Plumpers in 9 colors, lip masks, facial masks, and another skin enriching products, each developed with the same commitment to quality ingredients and thoughtful formulation.

One of the most notable aspects of CARUSO's mission is its intentional outreach to demographics that the beauty industry has traditionally overlooked. Men, in particular, have long been underserved by a market that often treats male skincare as an afterthought or packages it in hypermasculine branding that discourages genuine engagement with self-care. You won't find that here.

CARUSO sidesteps those conventions entirely. The brand speaks to all adults with a consistent unisex message: you deserve to take care of yourself, and doing so is an act of strength, not vanity.

This inclusive philosophy extends to the brand's pricing strategy as well. CARUSO positions its products as accessible luxury, offering professionally formulated skincare at price points that do not exclude the average consumer. In a marketplace where premium products often carry intimidating costs, CARUSO has carved out space for customers who refuse to compromise on quality but also expect fairness.

The company has been steadily building its presence through direct-to-consumer channels and social media, where its message of compassion-centered skincare has resonated with a growing community. Followers and customers frequently cite the brand's refreshing honesty and the way its messaging makes them feel seen and respected rather than targeted or manipulated.

Our goal at the House of Caruso is to become known with online and brick and mortar stores with one mission: serving you and making luxury a lifestyle through our products, not because of our products.

As the saturated skincare industry continues to evolve, CARUSO stands at the forefront of a broader cultural shift in how people relate to their appearance and their daily rituals of care. Caruso is not about selfish egos, but about reaching and celebrating you. We take this very seriously.

By bridging the worlds of personal development, dignity, and beauty, the brand offers something that few competitors can match: a reason to care for your skin that actually feels good on the inside too.

About Us

CARUSO is a skincare brand founded by Dr. Robert Caruso, a therapist, Army chaplain, and entrepreneur. The company offers a full line of facial skincare products, including it's signature daily skin care routine items, and other fun limited edition stuff like the Holiday Luminous Lip Plumper, designed for women and men aged 35 and older who value quality at a fair price. CARUSO reframes skincare and beauty as an act of self-compassion and dignity rather than vanity.

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