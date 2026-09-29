Stayshare Vacations Expands Nationwide To Help Travelers Unlock Smarter Savings On Leisure Getaways And Resort Experiences

MENAFN - GetNews)""We believe that memorable vacations should not be reserved for a select few. Our mission has always been to connect everyday travelers with the kind of experiences they dream about, at prices that make sense for their household budgets. This expansion allows us to do that on a much larger scale." - Terry Gregg, StayShare Vacations Co-Founder"StayShare Vacations is broadening its reach across the country through new partnerships with leading resorts and travel providers. The expansion delivers exclusive vacation offers and travel education resources designed to help families and couples stretch their travel budgets further.

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 28, 2026 - StayShare Vacations, the travel savings platform operated by IntelliShare LLC, today announced a significant nationwide expansion designed to bring exclusive vacation deals, resort partnerships, and travel education directly to cost-conscious leisure travelers across the country.

The expansion comes at a time when many families are feeling the pressure of rising travel costs. Airfare, hotel rates, and resort fees have climbed steadily in recent years, leaving many households wondering whether their annual vacation is still within reach. StayShare Vacations aims to change that narrative by offering curated travel deals, insider savings, and educational webinars that empower consumers to make smarter booking decisions.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in the vacation industry, the company has built relationships with an extensive network of resort operators, cruise lines, and travel service providers. These partnerships allow StayShare to negotiate exclusive offers that are not typically available through mainstream booking platforms. The result is a portfolio of discounted vacation packages spanning popular domestic destinations and international getaways alike.

Central to the company's strategy is its use of AI-powered engagement tools that match travelers with vacation opportunities aligned to their preferences, travel history, and budget parameters. Rather than requiring consumers to sift through thousands of generic listings, StayShare's technology surfaces relevant offers and delivers them through personalized communications. This approach modernizes the traditional travel promotion model and creates a more streamlined experience for the end user.

The nationwide rollout includes new partnerships with resort properties in several high-demand leisure markets. While the company has not disclosed the full list of new partners, it confirmed that the agreements cover a diverse mix of beachfront resorts, mountain retreats, and urban hotel properties. Each partner has agreed to offer StayShare members access to rates and packages that reflect meaningful savings compared to publicly listed prices.

StayShare Vacations primarily serves middle-income to affluent couples and families who enjoy leisure travel but are looking for ways to do more with their travel dollars. The platform appeals to travelers who value quality accommodations and curated experiences but prefer not to overspend when comparable options are available at lower price points.

The company's leadership views the expansion as a natural progression of a business model that has been refined over three decades. By combining deep industry relationships with modern technology, StayShare is positioning itself as a go-to resource for travelers who want both convenience and savings.

Consumers interested in learning more about available vacation offers can visit staysharevacations to explore all of their locations, and travelers can sign up to receive personalized travel recommendations and notifications about new deals as they become available.

About Us

StayShare Vacations, operated by IntelliShare LLC, is a travel savings platform that connects leisure travelers with exclusive vacation offers, resort partnerships, and educational resources. With more than 30 years of experience in the vacation industry, the company combines AI-powered engagement tools with curated travel deals to help families and couples access affordable, memorable getaway experiences.

CONTACT:

@StayShareVacations