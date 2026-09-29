INNAYA Expands Lifesize 3D Holographic Display Line As Retailers Move Ad Budgets Back Into The Store

MENAFN - GetNews) Missouri-based advertising technology company says demand for in-store motion media is coming from independent operators, not just national chains; flagship H-PRO unit renders a 74-inch holographic image at 1600p

OZARK, Mo. - September 28, 2026 - INNAYA, an advertising technology retailer based in southwest Missouri, is expanding availability of its lifesize holographic display line as small and mid-sized retailers redirect advertising spend away from crowded digital channels and back toward the physical storefront.

The company's catalog of 3d hologram fans now spans five models, from a 16-inch countertop unit intended for checkout counters and trade show tables to a multi-projector flagship that produces a full-height image tall enough to stand in for a live product demonstration. All models are sold direct from the company's Ozark, Missouri operation with global shipping, a 12-month warranty and a 30-day return window.

Why the Format Is Getting a Second Look

Holographic LED fan displays have been commercially available for several years, but early units earned a reputation for being dim, hard to program and better suited to a darkened trade show booth than a lit retail floor. Brightness, resolution and content workflow have all improved since, and INNAYA says those three changes are what moved the category from novelty to line item.

"The question we used to get was 'does it actually work in daylight,'" said Troy Bacon, owner of Global Trading Partners LLC, INNAYA's parent company. "That's not the question anymore. Now it's 'how fast can I get content on it and how many can I run off one controller.' That's a buying question, not a curiosity question, and it tells you the format has matured."

The shift is also being driven by where attention is cheapest. Digital ad inventory has grown more expensive and more contested, while the square footage a business already leases produces impressions it is not monetizing. INNAYA says a growing share of its orders now come from single-location businesses - jewelers, dispensaries, auto dealers, salons, restaurants, fitness studios - rather than from agencies buying on behalf of national accounts.

The appeal, according to the company, is arithmetic. A storefront window already generates impressions from pedestrian and vehicle traffic that the business is paying rent for whether or not anything is in the glass. A motion display converts that existing traffic without adding a recurring media buy.

Inside the Flagship Unit

The company's largest configuration, the H-PRO, is a three-projector assembly that synchronizes into a single continuous image roughly 74 inches tall, or about 60 centimeters by 146 centimeters of projection area. It carries 2,160 LEDs, renders at 1600p and is rated at 2,200 candelas per square meter, a brightness level the company says is intended for lit interiors and shaded storefront windows rather than direct midday sun.

The lifesize holographic fan ships with a dedicated dual-gigabit splicing router, a landing bracket and mounting hardware, and can be driven from an iOS or Android app or from Windows software on a PC. Brightness, rotation speed and viewing angle are adjustable from the app. The unit accepts MP4, AVI, RMVB and JPG files, and can stream content live from a phone, which the company says matters most for event work where a demonstration or a guest's photo needs to go up in front of an audience immediately.

Multiple units can be spliced together for larger installations. INNAYA has sold the configuration into retail spaces, showrooms, event venues and corporate lobbies, and the product was named a finalist in the 2023 TechRadar Choice Awards.

Event and hospitality work has become the second consistent channel. Trade show exhibitors use the smaller units to hold aisle traffic at a booth without adding staff, and venues use the larger configurations for sponsor rotations, wayfinding and stage-adjacent branding. The company says the same unit often moves between both roles across a single quarter, which is part of why buyers increasingly evaluate the displays as equipment rather than as a one-time campaign expense.

The Real Barrier Was Never the Hardware

INNAYA's position is that the format's slow adoption among independent businesses had less to do with display cost than with content. A hologram fan needs artwork built on a black background with clean edges, and most small operators do not have an in-house designer who has ever produced that kind of file.

The company sells prebuilt 3D content files alongside the hardware for that reason, and includes a memory card preloaded with graphics so a unit can be earning attention the same afternoon it arrives rather than waiting on a design vendor.

"Nobody buys a display," Bacon said. "They buy the thing the display does. If a shop owner has to go find a motion designer before the box is useful, the box is going to sit in the back room, and that's a bad outcome for everybody including us."

A Broader Consumer Hardware Portfolio

INNAYA operates under Global Trading Partners LLC, a Missouri holding company formed in 2023 that also owns GripLux, a phone accessory brand built around ultra-thin cases and magnetic attachments. GripLux's best-selling item is a magsafe phone grip designed to add one-handed security to a phone without the bulk that typically comes with a grip, and the brand also sells 0.6mm cases, Kevlar cases and high-wattage GaN chargers.

The two brands share sourcing, fulfillment and customer support infrastructure. The company says that shared back end is what allows a display business and an accessory business to run at direct-to-consumer prices without the margin structure a distributor layer would impose.

Availability and Pricing

INNAYA's hologram fan line is available now at innaya. Current pricing runs from $107.90 for the 16-inch model to $1,559.64 for the H-PRO lifesize configuration, with a G10 gobo projector for long-throw logo projection offered at $236.31. All orders ship free worldwide on a climate-neutral basis and carry a 12-month warranty and a 30-day return policy.

Volume and dealer inquiries are handled directly through the company's Ozark, Missouri office.

About INNAYA

INNAYA is an advertising technology retailer specializing in 3D holographic LED displays, gobo projection and digital signage for retail, events, hospitality and corporate environments. The company sells direct from Ozark, Missouri, shipping worldwide, and supports its products with a 12-month warranty, a 30-day return policy and a library of prebuilt 3D content. INNAYA is a Global Trading Partners LLC brand.

About GripLux

GripLux designs minimalist phone accessories including ultra-thin cases, MagSafe-compatible grips and mounts, Kevlar cases and GaN fast chargers, built on the premise of minimal bulk without a tradeoff in protection. GripLux is a Global Trading Partners LLC brand.

About Global Trading Partners LLC

Global Trading Partners LLC is a Missouri-registered holding company formed in 2023 that owns and operates a portfolio of direct-to-consumer hardware and e-commerce brands, including INNAYA and GripLux.