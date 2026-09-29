4Local Homes Completes 20 Renovation Projects Across Vancouver's North Shore In August 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Completed residential renovation project by 4Local Homes in West Vancouver, British Columbia."August completions included full-home renovations in West Vancouver's Dundarave and Ambleside neighbourhoods and kitchen projects in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley and Canyon Heights.

WEST VANCOUVER, BC - September 28, 2026 - 4Local Homes completed 20 residential renovation projects during August 2026 across Vancouver's North Shore, including three full-home renovations in West Vancouver and nine kitchen renovation projects in North Vancouver.

Three of the completed projects were full-home renovations in West Vancouver's Dundarave and Ambleside neighbourhoods, with project scopes ranging from approximately $165,000 to $240,000.

The West Vancouver projects included kitchen renovations with custom cabinetry and stone countertops, primary bathroom renovations with walk-in showers and freestanding tubs, secondary bathroom upgrades, hardwood flooring, interior millwork, and associated construction work.

Several of the projects also involved structural modifications. Building permits and coordination with structural engineering professionals were required where renovation plans involved removing or modifying existing walls.

Homeowners planning similar projects can review 4Local Homes' home renovation services in Vancouver and surrounding communities here:

In North Vancouver, 4Local Homes completed nine kitchen renovation projects during August in Lynn Valley and Canyon Heights. The projects averaged approximately $72,000 and included combinations of semi-custom and custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, plumbing modifications, electrical work, lighting upgrades, flooring, and interior finishing.

North Vancouver contains a substantial inventory of established homes with layouts and building systems that can require additional investigation during renovation planning. Depending on a property's age and condition, kitchen projects may uncover needs involving electrical systems, plumbing relocation, structural framing, subfloor preparation, ventilation, or other existing conditions.

“Renovation planning is particularly important in established North Shore neighbourhoods because every property presents different structural, electrical, and plumbing conditions,” said Alex Malai of 4Local Homes.“Our objective is to identify as much of that scope as possible before construction begins so homeowners have a clearer understanding of the project, schedule, and budget.”

More information about the company's North Vancouver home remodeling services is available at:

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Homeowners researching kitchen projects can also review the company's kitchen renovation services at:

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The August completions bring 4Local Homes' reported total to 60 residential renovation projects completed in 2026 to date. Projects during the year have included kitchens, bathrooms, condominium renovations, flooring and interior finishing work, as well as larger multi-room and full-home renovation projects across Metro Vancouver.

The company says the range of projects completed during 2026 reflects continued renovation activity in established Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods, where homeowners frequently choose to reconfigure existing homes rather than undertake cosmetic upgrades alone.

About 4Local Homes

4Local Homes provides residential renovation and general contracting services across Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities. Its project scopes include kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, condominium renovations, whole-home remodelling, flooring, interior finishing, structural modifications, and related residential construction work.

Additional information about 4Local Homes is available at: