West Vancouver Full-Home Remodels Offer An Alternative To Moving As 2026 Transaction Costs Add Up

MENAFN - GetNews)"Completed residential renovation project by 4Local Homes in West Vancouver, British Columbia."For homeowners in Dundarave, Ambleside and Horseshoe Bay, renovation costs can be weighed against significant taxes, fees and disruption associated with selling and purchasing another home.

WEST VANCOUVER, BC - September 28, 2026 - For West Vancouver homeowners considering whether to renovate or move, the financial comparison extends well beyond the purchase price of another property. Property Transfer Tax, real estate commissions, legal fees, moving expenses and the disruption of relocating can materially change the renovate-versus-move calculation, particularly for higher-value homes.

British Columbia's Property Transfer Tax is a significant component of that calculation. On a taxable residential purchase of $3 million, the provincial Property Transfer Tax is approximately $68,000. At $4 million, it rises to approximately $118,000, and at $5 million it reaches approximately $168,000, assuming no applicable exemption. These amounts are before legal expenses, moving costs and costs associated with selling an existing property.

The comparison is increasingly relevant against a softer regional housing market. Greater Vancouver REALTORS reported 1,869 residential sales across Metro Vancouver in August 2026, down 4.6 percent from August 2025 and 20.7 percent below the 10-year seasonal average.

For homeowners who already value their neighbourhood, lot, views, schools and established community, renovating an existing property can therefore provide another option to selling and purchasing elsewhere.

In 4Local Homes' recent project experience, an interior-focused full-home renovation for a detached property of approximately 3,000 to 4,500 square feet can range from roughly $180,000 to $350,000 when the scope includes a kitchen renovation, primary and secondary bathrooms, flooring, millwork, lighting and related interior improvements.

Actual budgets vary considerably based on structural work, plumbing and electrical upgrades, cabinetry specifications, flooring, fixtures, appliances, and finish selections. Projects involving major structural reconfiguration, additions, extensive building-system upgrades or highly customized finishes can exceed this range.

“For a homeowner who already likes the property and neighbourhood, the decision is not simply renovation cost versus the price of another house,” said Alex Malai of 4Local Homes.“The more useful comparison is the renovation investment against the complete financial and practical cost of selling, buying and moving.”

Planning is another important part of the equation. The District of West Vancouver reports an average staff review time of approximately four to eight weeks for single-family dwelling permits, although final permit issuance can take longer depending on application completeness, required revisions and applicant response times.

Once the necessary permits and approvals are in place, an extensive interior renovation may require approximately four to seven months of construction, depending on project scope. Custom cabinetry, specialty materials, structural modifications and trade availability can influence the schedule.

Homes in Dundarave, Ambleside, Horseshoe Bay and other established West Vancouver neighbourhoods also vary considerably in age, construction type and existing building systems. Renovation planning can therefore involve investigating structural conditions, electrical capacity, plumbing, HVAC, insulation, and previous alterations before final construction pricing and scheduling are established.

4Local Homes recommends developing the renovation scope, preliminary specifications and realistic contingency allowances before construction begins rather than relying only on a general square-foot estimate.

Homeowners considering a major renovation can review 4Local Homes' full home renovation services

About 4Local Homes

4Local Homes provides residential renovation and general contracting services across Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities. Project scopes include full-home renovations, kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, flooring, millwork, structural modifications, electrical and plumbing coordination, and interior finishing.

The company works with homeowners from initial project planning through construction, trade coordination and final completion.