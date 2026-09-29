4Local Homes Completes 24 Renovation Projects Across Burnaby And Vancouver In September 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Completed residential renovation project by 4Local Homes in Burnaby, British Columbia."September projects included Burnaby bathroom, kitchen and strata renovations in Metrotown, Brentwood and Deer Lake, plus full-home remodels in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

BURNABY, BC - September 28, 2026 - 4Local Homes has completed 24 residential renovation projects during September 2026 to date, with projects concentrated in Burnaby's Metrotown, Brentwood and Deer Lake areas, along with continued renovation activity in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

The September completions include 10 bathroom renovations in Burnaby, six of which involved conversions to walk-in showers in condominium and strata-townhome properties in the Metrotown area.

Bathroom scopes included demolition, waterproofing, tile installation, plumbing and fixture upgrades, vanities, lighting and interior finishing. Walk-in shower conversions were planned around existing plumbing locations, waterproofing requirements and individual building conditions.

Eight additional Burnaby projects involved kitchen renovations with new cabinetry, countertops, updated electrical work, lighting, plumbing modifications and interior finishes.

Four full-renovation packages were also completed in strata condominium properties in Burnaby's Brentwood corridor.

Renovation work in strata and multi-residential buildings can involve more than the construction scope itself. Depending on the work being performed, projects may require City of Burnaby permits in addition to approvals, documentation and construction procedures established by the individual strata corporation.

The City of Burnaby states that alterations to existing buildings can require building permits, including interior modifications, while multi-residential alterations are subject to the City's applicable permitting requirements. Burnaby

“Condominium renovation planning starts well before demolition,” said Alex Malai of 4Local Homes.“The building's requirements, permitted work, elevator access, protection of common areas, working hours and applicable municipal approvals all need to be coordinated before construction begins.”

Homeowners planning similar projects can review 4Local Homes' kitchen renovation services in Burnaby

In Vancouver, the company also completed two full-home remodeling projects in Shaughnessy during September, with a combined reported project value of approximately $290,000.

The projects included complete kitchen rebuilds, custom millwork, primary-suite bathroom work and exterior improvements.

Renovation planning in Shaughnessy can require additional attention to the exact property location and applicable planning requirements. The City of Vancouver has established a Heritage Conservation Area specifically within First Shaughnessy, where development and certain alterations are subject to heritage regulations and design guidelines. Some interior work is exempt, while qualifying exterior or other alterations can require heritage-related approvals. City of Vancouver

The September projects bring 4Local Homes' reported total to 84 residential renovation projects completed in 2026 to date, covering condominiums, strata properties, detached houses and larger whole-home renovation projects across Metro Vancouver.

About 4Local Homes

4Local Homes provides residential renovation and general contracting services across Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

Project scopes include bathroom renovations, kitchen remodeling, condominium renovations, full-home renovations, flooring, cabinetry and millwork, plumbing and electrical coordination, structural modifications and interior finishing.

The company provides project planning, construction coordination and renovation management from initial scope development through completion.