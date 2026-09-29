Renovation Permits In Burnaby: What Homeowners And Strata Owners Need To Know In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Residential renovation planning and permit coordination in Burnaby, British Columbia."4Local Homes explains when Burnaby renovation permits may be required, how 2026 building-permit fees are calculated, and what strata owners should plan for before construction begins.

BURNABY, BC - September 28, 2026 - Permits are one of the most commonly misunderstood parts of residential renovation planning. For Burnaby homeowners and strata owners, permit requirements can affect project scope, budgeting, scheduling and the order in which construction work can begin.

The City of Burnaby classifies changes to existing residential buildings that do not create additional floor area as alterations. Interior and exterior alterations can require a building permit, while minor work such as replacing fixtures, cabinets or flooring, interior painting and some minor non-structural repairs may not require one. Burnaby

For bathroom renovations, permit requirements depend on the work being performed. A cosmetic refresh that replaces finishes or fixtures in their existing locations may be treated differently from a project that alters walls, plumbing, electrical systems or other building components.

Plumbing work has its own requirements. Burnaby states that installing, modifying or upgrading plumbing systems in single-family and duplex homes requires a plumbing permit. Electrical installations similarly require electrical permits, and Burnaby provides separate electrical-permit processes for both residential and multi-family buildings. Burnaby

This means that a walk-in shower conversion involving relocation of a drain, changes to supply lines or other plumbing alterations should be reviewed for the appropriate plumbing and building permits rather than treated as a purely cosmetic bathroom project.

“Homeowners often think of a renovation permit as one piece of paperwork, but a project may involve a building permit together with separate plumbing, electrical or other trade permits depending on the scope,” said Alex Mann of 4Local Homes.“The important step is identifying those requirements before demolition starts.”

Burnaby's 2026 building-permit fee schedule is based on declared construction value.

For construction valued between $20,001 and $200,000, the City's 2026 schedule sets the building-permit fee at $515 plus $15.60 for each $1,000, or part thereof, above $20,000. Under that formula, a $50,000 construction value produces a building-permit fee of approximately $983, while a $100,000 construction value produces a fee of approximately $1,763, before separate trade permits, inspections or other applicable charges. Burnaby

The City also lists a building-permit application fee equal to 20% of the estimated building-permit fee, subject to a minimum of $78 and a maximum of $8,619. Burnaby

Permit timing is another area where homeowners should avoid relying on a fixed number of weeks. Burnaby states that building-permit processing time depends on application volume, project complexity, completeness of the submission and the processing of any additional permits that may be required. Changes and resubmissions can also affect timing. Burnaby

For strata properties, there is another layer of planning. Provincial Standard Bylaws require written strata-corporation approval before certain alterations involving the building structure, exterior, common property or components that the strata corporation is responsible for insuring. Individual strata corporations may also have their own bylaws, alteration agreements, construction-hour rules, elevator-booking procedures, insurance requirements and documentation requirements. BC Laws

As a result, municipal permitting and strata approval should be treated as related but separate processes.

Homeowners should also be cautious about beginning work before required permits are issued. Burnaby states that unauthorized construction can lead to enforcement, fines, stop-work orders and requirements to bring the work into compliance. The City also notes that homeowners remain responsible for unpermitted work on their property, including work completed before they purchased it. Burnaby

4Local Homes recommends defining the renovation scope first, identifying structural and trade work, reviewing strata requirements where applicable, and then preparing the appropriate permit applications before construction begins.

Homeowners planning a Burnaby renovation can review 4Local Homes' Burnaby kitchen renovation and permit coordination services

About 4Local Homes

4Local Homes provides residential renovation and general contracting services across Burnaby, Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

The company's project scopes include kitchen renovations, bathroom renovations, condominium renovations, whole-home remodeling, plumbing and electrical coordination, structural modifications, flooring, cabinetry, millwork and interior finishing.

Permit preparation, trade coordination and inspection scheduling are incorporated into qualifying renovation scopes.