Floors Depot Completes 26 Flooring Projects Across Metro Vancouver In August 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Premium engineered hardwood flooring installation by Floors Depot in Vancouver, British Columbia."August projects included engineered hardwood installations in Shaughnessy and Point Grey, LVP flooring in North Vancouver strata properties, and tile installations in West Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BC - September 28, 2026 - Floors Depot completed 26 residential flooring projects across Metro Vancouver during August 2026, including engineered hardwood installations in Vancouver's Shaughnessy and Point Grey neighbourhoods, luxury vinyl plank projects in North Vancouver strata properties, tile installations in West Vancouver, and flooring replacement projects in Burnaby.

Seven of the August projects involved engineered hardwood installations in detached homes in Shaughnessy and Point Grey. Flooring selections included wide-plank white oak and European oak in natural and light-smoked finishes.

Preparation for the hardwood installations included assessment and levelling of existing subfloors where required, material conditioning in accordance with manufacturer specifications, and selection of installation methods appropriate to the property and flooring product.

“Premium hardwood installation is as much about preparation as the flooring itself,” said Alex Malai of Floors Depot.“Subfloor condition, moisture, material specifications and installation method all have to be considered before the first board is installed.”

Floors Depot's current hardwood selection includes products from manufacturers such as Lauzon, Mirage, Coswick and Pravada, with options ranging from traditional North American hardwoods to wide-plank European oak collections. FLOORS DEPOT

Nine additional August projects involved luxury vinyl plank flooring in North Vancouver strata townhomes and multi-family properties, including projects in Canyon Heights, Windsor Park and Calverhall.

For strata flooring projects, product selection can involve more than appearance and durability. Individual strata corporations may establish acoustic-performance and documentation requirements for hard-surface flooring. Floors Depot supplies sound-rated underlayment systems and documentation intended to support strata approval processes, with the required acoustic specifications determined by the individual building or strata corporation. FLOORS DEPOT

Luxury vinyl plank remains an option for strata properties because of its durability, low maintenance requirements and availability in glue-down, click-lock, SPC and WPC configurations. Floors Depot supplies and installs LVP for residential and commercial properties throughout Metro Vancouver. FLOORS DEPOT

Six August projects involved porcelain or natural-stone tile installations in West Vancouver kitchens and bathrooms. Project scopes included preparation of existing surfaces, tile installation, grout and finishing work, with waterproofing and related preparation incorporated where required by the application.

Four additional projects in Burnaby's South Slope and Deer Lake areas combined removal of existing flooring with preparation and installation of new flooring systems.

The August projects bring Floors Depot's reported 2026 total to 78 completed flooring projects to date, spanning detached homes, condominiums, strata properties and commercial spaces across Metro Vancouver.

Homeowners planning similar projects can review Floors Depot's engineered hardwood flooring services in Vancouver

About Floors Depot

Floors Depot is a Vancouver flooring supplier and installation contractor serving Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

The company supplies and installs engineered hardwood, solid hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, carpet, porcelain and natural-stone tile, along with subfloor preparation, old-floor removal, hardwood refinishing, baseboards and related flooring services. Its Vancouver showroom is located at 1868 Glen Drive.