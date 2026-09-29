Floors Depot Completes 30 Flooring Projects In September, Including Commercial Installations And Hardwood Refinishing

MENAFN - GetNews)"Floors Depot September 2026 project milestone graphic highlighting 30 completed flooring projects across Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver, including residential installations, hardwood refinishing, commercial flooring, and strata condo projects."September projects included residential hardwood and LVP installations, hardwood refinishing, commercial flooring, and strata condo projects across Metro Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BC - September 28, 2026 - Floors Depot has completed 30 flooring projects during September 2026 to date, representing the company's strongest reported monthly project volume so far this year and including a broader mix of residential installations, hardwood refinishing, commercial flooring, and strata condominium projects across Metro Vancouver.

The September project mix included 11 residential engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank installations across Vancouver, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver.

Vancouver projects included homes in Kitsilano, MacKenzie Heights, and Fairview, while North Shore installations included properties in Edgemont, Deep Cove, Ambleside, and Cedardale.

Project scopes included new engineered hardwood and luxury vinyl plank flooring, removal of existing flooring where required, subfloor preparation, transitions, baseboards, and related finishing work.

Floors Depot also completed seven hardwood floor refinishing projects during September in Vancouver's Dunbar, Kerrisdale, and South Granville neighbourhoods.

Several of the projects involved original hardwood floors in established Vancouver homes where the existing flooring remained structurally suitable for restoration rather than replacement.

The refinishing process included sanding, surface preparation, repair where required, and application of new protective finishes designed to restore the appearance and usable life of the existing hardwood.

“Replacement is not automatically the best option when an older hardwood floor is still structurally sound,” said Alex Mann of Floors Depot.“Refinishing can restore the surface, remove years of wear and substantially change the appearance of a room while preserving the original floor.”

Depending on the condition of the flooring, project size, required repairs, stain selection, and finishing system, hardwood refinishing can provide a lower-cost alternative to complete removal and installation of a new hardwood floor.

Floors Depot's September work also included six commercial flooring installations.

Three projects involved office spaces in Burnaby's Brentwood area, one involved a retail space in Vancouver's Yaletown neighbourhood, and two involved medical-clinic flooring packages.

Commercial flooring selections included resilient flooring products suitable for higher-traffic environments, including materials from manufacturers such as Polyflor and Marmoleum.

Commercial projects can involve different performance considerations than residential flooring, including durability, maintenance requirements, rolling loads, slip resistance, acoustic performance, infection-control considerations in healthcare environments, and the need to complete installation around business operating schedules.

An additional six strata condominium flooring packages were completed across Burnaby and Vancouver.

Strata projects can require coordination of acoustic-underlayment specifications, building access, elevator reservations, common-area protection, restricted construction hours, material deliveries, and documentation requested by individual strata corporations.

“Commercial and strata flooring require a different level of logistical planning from a typical detached-home installation,” Mann said.“Product selection is only one part of the project. Access, scheduling, floor preparation, building requirements, and installation sequencing all affect the final result.”

The September completions bring Floors Depot's reported total to 108 flooring projects completed in 2026 to date.

Those projects have included engineered and solid hardwood installations, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, tile, hardwood refinishing, subfloor preparation, strata flooring, and commercial flooring across Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

Customers planning residential, strata, or commercial flooring projects can review Floors Depot's flooring installation and refinishing services

About Floors Depot

Floors Depot is a Vancouver-based flooring supplier and installation contractor serving residential, strata, and commercial customers throughout Metro Vancouver.

The company supplies and installs engineered hardwood, solid hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, laminate, carpet, porcelain and natural-stone tile, and commercial resilient flooring.

Its services also include hardwood refinishing, old-floor removal, subfloor preparation and levelling, acoustic underlayments, baseboards, transitions, and related flooring work.

Floors Depot operates its Vancouver showroom at 1868 Glen Drive.