Grand Renovations Completes 21 Residential Renovation Projects Across Metro Vancouver In August 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)"Grand Renovations August 2026 project milestone highlighting full-home, kitchen, bathroom and strata renovation work across Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities."August completions included full-home remodels in Kerrisdale and Dunbar, kitchen renovations in North and West Vancouver, bathroom projects, and Burnaby strata renovations.

VANCOUVER, BC - September 28, 2026 - Grand Renovations completed 21 residential renovation projects across Metro Vancouver during August 2026, led by two full-home remodeling projects in Vancouver's Kerrisdale and Dunbar neighbourhoods and kitchen renovations across North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

The two Vancouver full-home projects carried reported construction scopes of approximately $168,000 and $195,000.

Each involved a comprehensive combination of kitchen, bathroom and interior renovation work rather than individual room upgrades.

Project scopes included complete kitchen renovations with custom cabinetry and stone countertops, primary ensuite bathroom rebuilds with walk-in showers and heated tile floors, secondary bathroom renovations, hardwood refinishing and related interior finishing.

“Whole-home renovation requires much more coordination than renovating individual rooms independently,” said Alex Mann of Grand Renovations.“Kitchen, bathroom, flooring, electrical, plumbing and finishing scopes all affect one another, so the project needs to be planned as one construction program from the beginning.”

Grand Renovations also completed nine kitchen renovation projects during August in North Vancouver and West Vancouver, including projects in Edgemont and Horseshoe Bay.

Kitchen scopes included combinations of custom and semi-custom cabinetry, quartz and quartzite countertops, backsplash installation, lighting and electrical modifications, plumbing changes and related interior finishing.

Several projects also involved layout changes or structural modifications requiring additional planning and coordination with engineering and permitting professionals where applicable.

Grand Renovations' North Vancouver service offering includes kitchen remodeling, structural changes, full-home renovations and permit and inspection management. Grand Renovations

Another seven August projects involved bathroom renovations, including five conversions from traditional bathtub configurations to walk-in showers.

Bathroom scopes included demolition, plumbing modifications, waterproofing, tile installation, shower glass, vanities, lighting, fixtures and interior finishing.

The company also completed three strata condominium renovation projects in Burnaby's South Slope area during August.

Strata renovation work can add another level of project coordination because individual buildings may establish requirements involving working hours, elevator use, common-area protection, acoustic specifications, contractor insurance and alteration approvals.

The Kerrisdale and Dunbar projects also reflect a common renovation decision in established Vancouver neighbourhoods: whether to modernize an existing home comprehensively or renovate individual rooms over a longer period.

When kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, lighting and interior finishes all require substantial updating, completing related scopes within one larger project can allow design decisions, construction sequencing and trade coordination to be handled together.

Grand Renovations' current service offering includes structural and whole-home renovations, open-concept conversions, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, custom millwork, flooring and heritage-home restoration, along with architectural, engineering and permitting coordination. Grand Renovations

The August projects bring Grand Renovations' reported total to 56 completed renovation projects in 2026 to date.

Homeowners considering a comprehensive renovation can review Grand Renovations' full-home renovation services in Vancouver

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a Vancouver general contractor providing residential renovation, commercial renovation, hospitality construction and tenant-improvement services across Metro Vancouver and surrounding communities.

Residential project scopes include whole-home renovations, kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, condominium renovations, structural modifications, flooring, cabinetry and millwork, waterproofing and interior finishing.

The company manages projects through planning, permitting, architectural and engineering coordination, construction, trade supervision and completion. Grand Renovations currently lists BBB accreditation and memberships with the National Kitchen & Bath Association and British Columbia Hotel Association.