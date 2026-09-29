Kitchen Cabinet Quality In Metro Vancouver: Plywood Vs. Particleboard, Semi-Custom Vs. Custom, And What Homeowners Should Know

MENAFN - GetNews)"Grand Renovations kitchen cabinet quality guide featuring a luxury Metro Vancouver kitchen with custom cabinetry, integrated storage, stone countertops, and premium millwork, illustrating the differences between cabinet construction, semi-custom and full-custom options."Grand Renovations explains how cabinet-box construction, customization, hardware, finishes and countertop selection affect kitchen renovation quality and cost in Metro Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BC - September 28, 2026 - Cabinetry is typically one of the largest components of a kitchen renovation budget, yet homeowners often compare cabinet packages primarily by door style and colour rather than by box construction, hardware, customization, interior storage and installation quality.

Grand Renovations has released a 2026 kitchen cabinetry guide for homeowners in Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver and surrounding Metro Vancouver communities.

Plywood vs. Particleboard Cabinet Boxes

One of the first specifications homeowners should understand is the material used to construct the cabinet box.

Plywood cabinet boxes are built from multiple bonded wood veneers and are commonly selected for higher-specification cabinetry because of their strength, fastener-holding capability and resistance to damage under demanding use.

Particleboard and other engineered wood products are also widely used in cabinet manufacturing. Their quality varies substantially according to density, manufacturing standard, edge sealing, hardware and installation.

The distinction therefore should not be reduced to simply“plywood good, particleboard bad.”

“The homeowner should ask what the cabinet box is made from, how thick the material is, what hardware is being used and how exposed edges are protected,” said Alex Mann of Grand Renovations.“Two kitchens can look very similar on installation day while being built to very different specifications.”

Areas around sinks, dishwashers and plumbing connections deserve particular attention because prolonged water exposure can damage many wood-based cabinet products.

For homeowners comparing quotes, Grand Renovations recommends requesting written specifications covering the cabinet box, back panels, shelves, drawer boxes, hinges, slides, edge treatment and warranty rather than relying only on the visible door finish.

Semi-Custom vs. Full-Custom Cabinetry

Cabinetry is generally available in stock, semi-custom and custom configurations. NKBA design guidance recognizes these as distinct categories of cabinet and casework production, while custom cabinetry provides greater flexibility in dimensions and unusual architectural conditions. NKBA Knowledge Base

Semi-custom cabinetry typically uses a manufacturer's established cabinet sizes and construction system while allowing customers to choose among multiple door styles, finishes, hardware options, accessories and configurations.

Because standard cabinet dimensions are used, designers may use fillers, panels and trim to adapt cabinetry to the available room dimensions.

For Metro Vancouver projects handled by Grand Renovations, a substantial semi-custom cabinet package can commonly represent approximately $18,000 to $42,000 of a kitchen renovation budget, depending on kitchen size, door material, cabinet quantity, hardware and interior accessories.

Full-custom cabinetry is manufactured specifically for the individual space.

This can be particularly useful when the kitchen includes unusual ceiling heights, non-standard wall dimensions, integrated appliances, architectural details, bay windows, floor-to-ceiling cabinetry or highly specific storage requirements.

Grand Renovations uses an approximate planning range of $45,000 to $95,000 or more for substantial custom millwork and cabinetry packages, although highly detailed finishes, specialty veneers, integrated lighting and complex architectural work can push costs higher.

Custom cabinetry should not automatically be considered the correct choice for every project. Semi-custom products can provide strong quality and significant design flexibility when the kitchen works well with the manufacturer's dimensional system.

Hardware and Interior Construction Matter Too

Cabinet quality is also influenced by components homeowners may not immediately see.

These include:

soft-close hinges and drawer slides,drawer-box construction,shelf thickness,cabinet-back construction,interior organizers,pull-out storage,corner solutions,pantry systems, andthe installation and levelling of the cabinets themselves.

NKBA guidance specifically emphasizes cabinet accessibility, drawer operation, hinges, hardware and interior-storage planning as important parts of cabinetry design. NKBA Knowledge Base

“Homeowners often spend considerable time selecting door colours and countertops, but the hardware and cabinet interior affect how the kitchen actually functions every day,” Mann said.

Choosing Countertops for the Cabinet Package

Countertops should be selected alongside cabinetry rather than treated as a separate design decision.

Quartz remains a common choice for Metro Vancouver kitchen renovations because it offers consistent appearance, broad colour availability and relatively straightforward maintenance.

For current Grand Renovations projects, installed quartz frequently falls within an approximate planning range of $85 to $135 per square foot, depending on slab selection, thickness, edge details, fabrication, cut-outs and installation complexity.

Natural stones such as quartzite and marble can cost substantially more. Premium selections, complex fabrication, waterfall panels and bookmatched slabs can bring installed costs into approximately the $140 to $240+ per-square-foot range.

Local Vancouver countertop pricing varies widely according to material and fabrication; HomeStars currently reports a broad market range of roughly $40 to $150 per square foot, with premium and custom work costing more. HomeStars

Laminate countertops remain a legitimate lower-cost option for some kitchens, rental properties, secondary suites and budget-focused renovations. The appropriate material depends on the homeowner's budget, design goals, expected use and overall renovation specification.

What Homeowners Should Compare Before Signing a Cabinet Contract

Grand Renovations recommends that homeowners compare cabinet proposals using the actual construction specification rather than the headline price alone.

A useful quotation should identify the cabinet manufacturer or millwork source, box material, door material, hardware, drawer construction, interior accessories, finished panels, fillers, crown or ceiling details, installation, countertop scope and any electrical or lighting integration.

The company's current kitchen-renovation services include custom cabinetry and millwork, countertop installation, layout changes, appliance integration, lighting, flooring and complete project management. Grand Renovations

Homeowners researching an upcoming project can review Grand Renovations' kitchen renovation services in Vancouver

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a Vancouver general contractor providing residential renovation, whole-home remodeling, kitchen and bathroom renovation, commercial renovation and project-management services throughout Metro Vancouver.

Kitchen projects can include design coordination, custom cabinetry and millwork, countertops, plumbing and electrical work, appliance integration, flooring, lighting, structural modifications and permitting.

Grand Renovations serves Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby and surrounding Lower Mainland communities. Grand Renovations