Grand Renovations Completes 18 Projects In September, Led By Bathroom And Strata Condo Renovations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Grand Renovations September 2026 project milestone highlighting bathroom renovations, walk-in shower conversions, strata condo remodeling, kitchen projects, and full-home renovations across Burnaby and Vancouver."September projects included 10 bathroom renovations, seven walk-in shower conversions, five kitchen renovations, and three full-home renovation packages across Burnaby and Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BC - September 28, 2026 - Grand Renovations has completed 18 residential renovation projects during September 2026 to date, with significant activity in Burnaby's strata condominium market and continued project work across Vancouver's Yaletown and Coal Harbour neighbourhoods.

The September completions included 10 bathroom renovations, seven of which involved conversions to walk-in showers.

Four walk-in shower projects were completed in Burnaby strata condominiums in Metrotown and Brentwood, two were completed in Yaletown high-rise properties, and one was completed in Coal Harbour.

Bathroom project scopes included demolition, plumbing modifications where required, waterproofing, tile installation, shower glass, vanities, lighting, fixtures, ventilation improvements, and interior finishing.

“Condo bathroom renovations require planning beyond the room itself,” said Alex Mann of Grand Renovations.“Building requirements, access, common-area protection, construction hours, plumbing shutoffs, contractor insurance, and applicable approvals all need to be coordinated before work begins.”

Grand Renovations also completed five kitchen renovations during September across Burnaby's Deer Lake area, Vancouver's Arbutus Ridge, and North Vancouver's Windsor Park.

Kitchen scopes included combinations of cabinetry, countertops, backsplashes, plumbing and electrical modifications, lighting, flooring, appliance integration, and related finishing work.

An additional three full-renovation packages were completed in Burnaby detached homes. Those projects combined kitchen and bathroom renovations with main-floor updates, flooring, painting, millwork, lighting, and other interior improvements.

Strata condominium projects represented a growing share of Grand Renovations' reported project activity through the third quarter of 2026.

Condo renovation planning can involve additional requirements compared with detached homes. Individual strata corporations may establish procedures covering renovation approvals, construction hours, contractor insurance, elevator access, common-area protection, plumbing shutoffs, noise, and material deliveries.

Municipal permit requirements are separate and depend on the specific renovation scope. Projects involving regulated structural, plumbing, electrical, or other construction work may require applicable permits and inspections.

Grand Renovations plans condo projects around strata guidelines, shared building systems, access requirements, building schedules, and permitting where applicable. Its current condo-renovation service specifically emphasizes planning around strata requirements and building operations. Grand Renovations

“Homeowners sometimes postpone condo renovations because the approval and building-management process can appear complicated,” Mann said.“Our role is to identify those requirements early and incorporate them into the project plan so the work can proceed in an organized way.”

The September completions bring Grand Renovations' reported 2026 total to 74 completed renovation projects to date.

Projects completed during the year have included bathroom renovations, walk-in shower conversions, kitchen remodeling, condominium renovations, structural modifications, flooring, millwork, and full-home renovation projects across Metro Vancouver.

About Grand Renovations

Grand Renovations is a Vancouver-based general contractor providing residential, commercial, hospitality, and tenant-improvement construction services across Metro Vancouver.

Residential services include kitchen and bathroom renovations, condominium remodeling, walk-in shower conversions, full-home renovations, structural modifications, flooring, custom millwork, waterproofing, and interior finishing.

The company manages projects from planning and design coordination through permitting, construction management, trade supervision, and project completion. Grand Renovations serves Vancouver, Burnaby, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and surrounding Lower Mainland communities.

Homeowners considering condominium renovations can review Grand Renovations'