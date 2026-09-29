Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 22+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 22+ pipeline Multiple System Atrophy Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 24+ pipeline drugs in the Multiple System Atrophy pipeline landscape. It covers the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline? @

Key Takeaways from the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report



On September 24, 2026- Takeda initiated a phase 2 study will enroll approximately 138 patients. Participants will receive a total of 13 intravenous infusions every 4 weeks approximately, these may be either of TAK-341 or placebo, after each infusion some blood samplings will be taken and other assessments completed.

On September 24, 2026- Lupin Ltd. highlighted a study intended to evaluate the efficacy and the safety of mexiletine PR in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 and type 2 (DM1 and DM2). The study will consist of a 4- week screening period and a 26-week treatment phase with patient visits at screening, baseline, Weeks 1, 2, 14, and 26. Eligible patients will be randomized to mexiletine or placebo in a 1:1 ratio. Approximately 80 DM1 patients (40 active: 40 placebo) are planned to be enrolled. For the purpose of sample size re-estimation, an interim analysis will be conducted when a total of 40 patients in total complete/early terminate the study.

On September 23, 2026- Dyne Therapeutics conducted a study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of multiple intravenous (IV) doses of DYNE-101 administered to participants with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1). The study consists of 4 periods: A Screening Period (up to 8 weeks), a Placebo-Controlled Period (24 weeks), a Treatment Period (24 weeks) and a Long-Term Extension (LTE) Period (208 weeks) in both multiple-ascending dose (MAD) and dose expansion cohorts.

DelveInsight's Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 22+ active players working to develop 24+ pipeline therapies for Multiple System Atrophy treatment.

The leading Multiple System Atrophy Companies such as H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alterity Therapeutics, Dasher Neuroscience Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Biocells Medical, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Synusight Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., CytoraStem and others. Promising Multiple System Atrophy Therapies such as TEV-56286, YA-101, Foralumab Nasal, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, ATH434, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, Rasagiline Mesylate, ONO-2808, AZD3241, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Multiple System Atrophy? @ Multiple System Atrophy Clinical Trials Assessment

The Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Multiple System Atrophy.

Multiple System Atrophy Overview

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the degeneration of nerve cells in multiple areas of the brain and autonomic nervous system. It commonly causes a combination of movement-related symptoms, such as muscle stiffness, tremors, impaired coordination, and slowed movements, along with autonomic dysfunction, including low blood pressure, urinary problems. MSA is generally classified into two clinical subtypes: MSA-P, where parkinsonian symptoms predominate, and MSA-C, where cerebellar dysfunction is more prominent. There is currently no cure, and treatment primarily focuses on managing symptoms and improving quality of life, while ongoing research is exploring disease-modifying therapies and novel therapeutic approaches.

Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Drugs Profile

Amlenetug: H. Lundbeck A/S

Amlenetug is an investigational human monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative synucleinopathy. Amlenetug is designed to recognize and bind to all major forms of extracellular alpha-synuclein (α-synuclein), the pathogenic protein believed to drive disease progression in MSA. By binding extracellular α-synuclein, amlenetug is intended to prevent cellular uptake and inhibit the seeding and spread of α-synuclein aggregates between cells. The antibody also possesses an active Fc region that may enhance microglia-mediated immune clearance of α-synuclein/antibody complexes, thereby reducing pathological protein accumulation. For MSA, amlenetug has received several important regulatory designations, including Orphan Drug Designation (EMA), SAKIGAKE Designation (Japan MHLW), Orphan Drug Designation (US FDA), Orphan Drug Designation (Japan MHLW), and Fast Track Designation (US FDA). Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy.

YA-101: Dasher Neuroscience Inc

YA-101 is an investigational New Chemical Entity (NCE) being developed for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disorder. YA-101 was specifically designed for neurodegenerative diseases and has a dual mechanism of action centered on inhibiting neuroinflammation and enhancing neuroplasticity, with the goal of slowing disease progression and improving neurological function. Preclinical studies reportedly demonstrated improvements in motor-related behavioral impairments in animal models of MSA and ataxia, while a Phase I study in healthy volunteers in Australia established safety and tolerability. YA-101 has received multiple orphan-drug incentives, including U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation, Japan MHLW Orphan Drug Designation, and European Medicines Agency (EMA) Orphan Drug Designation for MSA. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy.

hOMSC300: CytoraStem

hOMSC300 is an investigational allogeneic stem cell therapy for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy. The product is based on human Oral Mucosa Stem Cells (hOMSCs), a proprietary stem-cell population derived from oral mucosal tissue. hOMSC300 is administered intrathecally and is intended to act as a disease-modifying therapy by providing neuroprotection, reducing neuroinflammation, and supporting neuronal survival and regeneration. Preclinical MSA models demonstrated that hOMSC300 exerted neuroprotective effects on dopaminergic neurons and dampened neuroinflammatory processes, which are believed to contribute to disease progression in MSA. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy.

If you're tracking ongoing Multiple System Atrophy Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read @ Multiple System Atrophy Treatment Drugs

The Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple System Atrophy Treatment.

Multiple System Atrophy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Multiple System Atrophy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple System Atrophy market.

Multiple System Atrophy Companies

H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alterity Therapeutics, Dasher Neuroscience Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Biocells Medical, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Synusight Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., CytoraStem and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as,



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Multiple System Atrophy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report @ Multiple System Atrophy Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Multiple System Atrophy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Multiple System Atrophy Companies- H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alterity Therapeutics, Dasher Neuroscience Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Biocells Medical, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Synusight Biotech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., CytoraStem and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Therapies- TEV-56286, YA-101, Foralumab Nasal, Verdiperstat, TAK-341, ATH434, Safinamide Methanesulfonate, Rasagiline Mesylate, ONO-2808, AZD3241, and others.

Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Multiple System Atrophy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discover what's next for the Multiple System Atrophy Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Multiple System Atrophy Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMultiple System Atrophy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMultiple System Atrophy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Amlenetug: H. Lundbeck A/SDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)YA-101: Dasher Neuroscience IncDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)hOMSC300: CytoraStemDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMultiple System Atrophy Key CompaniesMultiple System Atrophy Key ProductsMultiple System Atrophy- Unmet NeedsMultiple System Atrophy- Market Drivers and BarriersMultiple System Atrophy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMultiple System Atrophy Analyst ViewsMultiple System Atrophy Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.