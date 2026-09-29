Arshiner Launches Halloween Campaign For Kids' Magical Outfits From Home To Party

MENAFN - GetNews)As late September brings crisp autumn breezes, the much-anticipated Halloween vibe is building up. Savvy moms have already started their preparations. To gear up for the early-October shopping rush for Halloween costumes, Arshiner officially kicks off its“Spooktacularly You” campaign, delivering exclusive Halloween apparel for kids that balances cozy loungewear comfort and dazzling party looks.

Cozy At-Home: Lazy Moments for Movie Nights & Pajama Parties

Cool autumn winds blow outside, while jack-o'-lantern lights glow indoors. Halloween ritual often starts with a warm family movie night. Arshiner's featured kids' pajama set is the perfect pick for“Cozy Spooky Nights”. Crafted from soft fabric consisting of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, it features a relaxed tailored fit and excellent breathability. Boasting a classic blue-and-white stripe design, this short-sleeve, long-pant button-front set is easy to put on and take off, and comes with two small pockets for kids to stash their favorite candies or tiny toys. Wearing the set, kids can curl up on the sofa with hot cocoa and watch classic Halloween animations, enjoying pure comfort and peace at home.

Party Prep: Magical Transformation for the Sparkling Stage & Dreamy Costumes

When the movie ends and the party begins, kids need a standout outfit to instantly light up the mood. Arshiner's Halloween-themed dance costume is the top choice for party preparations. A long-time bestseller, this blue ice-flower ballet dress is made of soft, highly stretchy fabric of 93% cotton and 7% spandex, fitting the body snugly without tightness. The double-layer sequined tulle skirt pairs beautifully with flowy sleeves. Its high-stretch material lets kids spin and jump freely. Whether dressing up as an ice fairy, attending Halloween-themed dance classes, or performing talent shows at parties, it turns kids into shining stars to confidently show their unique charm of“Spooktacularly You”.

From cozy homewear to glamorous party styles, Arshiner accompanies kids through every magical moment. Shop Halloween costumes early and get your little magician fully equipped to embrace the upcoming Halloween celebration!

About Arshiner

Founded on the principles of child-centric ergonomics, textile safety, and functional playfulness, Arshiner is a premier global juvenile fashion brand. By combining advanced material engineering with resilient, age-appropriate styling, Arshiner provides parents and children with accessible, high-performance apparel solutions built for every stage of early childhood development.

For more information, please visit the Arshiner websit and Amazon storefront, or connect with Arshiner on Facebook and Instagram.