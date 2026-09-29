Chronic Pain Clinical Trial Pipeline: Delveinsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, And 15+ Leading Players Wheeling The Therapeutics Landscape

MENAFN - GetNews) The Chronic Pain Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 15+ pipeline Chronic Pain Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's “Chronic Pain Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Pain pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Pain pipeline drug profiles, including Chronic Pain clinical trials and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Pain pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pain Pipeline Report



On September 04, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company initiated a phase 2 study is to test the safety and efficacy of study drug for the treatment of knee pain due to osteoarthritis (OA). This trial is part of the chronic pain master protocol H0P-MC-CPMP (NCT05986292), which is a protocol to accelerate the development of new treatments for chronic pain.

In September 2026 – NIH highlighted ongoing research into safer and more targeted chronic pain treatments, including non-opioid medicines, medical devices, physical therapy, and complementary approaches such as acupuncture, yoga, and tai chi.

DelveInsight's Chronic Pain Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline treatment therapies.

The leading Chronic Pain Companies such as BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Sparian Biosciences, Centrexion Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Conana Bio, Interventional Analgesix Inc., Vertanical GmbH, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., iN Therapeutics Co., Ltd. and others. Promising Chronic Pain Therapies such as ST-01, JNS020QD, Duloxetine hydrochloride, Fentanyl-TTS, Morphine, Oxycodone/naloxone, Marinol (dronabinol) and others.

Gain in-depth knowledge of key clinical trials, emerging drugs, and market opportunities @ Chronic Pain Clinical Trials Assessment

The Chronic Pain Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Chronic Pain Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Chronic Pain.

Chronic Pain Overview

Chronic Pain is a persistent pain condition that typically lasts for three months or longer and may result from injuries, chronic diseases, nerve damage, or other underlying conditions. It can significantly affect physical functioning, sleep, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life. Common forms include neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, arthritis-related pain, and chronic back pain. Management approaches vary depending on the underlying cause and may include pharmacological therapies, physical therapy, behavioral interventions, interventional procedures, and emerging non-opioid treatments, with ongoing research focused on developing safer and more targeted therapies.

Chronic Pain Emerging Drugs Profile

BRTX-100: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BRTX-100 is an autologous cell therapy developed by BioRestorative Therapies for the treatment of chronic pain associated with lumbar disc disease. The therapy is formulated from a patient's own cultured mesenchymal stem cells obtained from bone marrow and is designed for direct injection into damaged intervertebral discs. By delivering these stem cells to the affected disc environment, BRTX-100 aims to provide a non-surgical regenerative approach for painful lumbosacral disc disorders and chronic low back pain that has not responded to conservative treatments. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Pain.

VX-993: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

VX-993 is an investigational, orally administered selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pain conditions. The drug works by selectively inhibiting the NaV1.8 voltage-gated sodium channel, a key mediator of pain signal transmission in peripheral sensory neurons. By blocking NaV1.8 activity, VX-993 is designed to reduce the generation and propagation of pain signals without targeting opioid pathways, supporting a non-opioid approach to pain management.. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Pain.

ST-503: Sangamo Therapeutics

ST-503 is an investigational epigenetic regulator developed by Sangamo Therapeutics for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain. The therapy utilizes an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector carrying an engineered zinc finger repressor that specifically targets the SCN9A gene, which encodes the Nav1.7 sodium channel, a key mediator of pain signaling. By selectively reducing Nav1.7 expression in sensory neurons, ST-503 is designed to diminish pain transmission and provide durable relief from chronic, intractable pain. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Pain.

SBS-147: Sparian Biosciences

SBS-147 is an oral, first-in-class arylepoxamide receptor (AEAr) agonist from Sparian Biosciences being developed for chronic pain. It works by activating the newly identified AEAr receptor involved in pain pathways, producing potent analgesic effects in preclinical models while avoiding key opioid-associated liabilities such as respiratory depression, physical dependence, and reward behavior. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Pain.

Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on patients and the healthcare industry @ Chronic Pain Unmet Needs

The Chronic Pain pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Pain with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Pain Treatment.

Chronic Pain Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Pain Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Pain market

Chronic Pain Companies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Sparian Biosciences, Centrexion Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Conana Bio, Interventional Analgesix Inc., Vertanical GmbH, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., iN Therapeutics Co., Ltd. and others.

The Chronic Pain pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Chronic Pain Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

See the latest progress in drug development and clinical research @ Chronic Pain Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Chronic Pain Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic Pain Companies- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Sparian Biosciences, Centrexion Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Conana Bio, Interventional Analgesix Inc., Vertanical GmbH, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., iN Therapeutics Co., Ltd. and others.

Chronic Pain Therapies- ST-01, JNS020QD, Duloxetine hydrochloride, Fentanyl-TTS, Morphine, Oxycodone/naloxone, Marinol (dronabinol) and others

Chronic Pain Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Pain Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Access the Full Chronic Pain Pipeline Analysis Today! @ Chronic Pain Drugs and Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic Pain: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChronic Pain (AML) – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BRTX-100: BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.Early Stage Products (Phase I)ST-503: Sangamo TherapeuticsPreclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsInactive ProductsChronic Pain Key CompaniesChronic Pain Key ProductsChronic Pain Unmet NeedsChronic Pain Market Drivers and BarriersChronic Pain Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic Pain Analyst ViewsChronic Pain Key CompaniesAppendix

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