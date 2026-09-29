Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinical Trials analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 80+ pipeline Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) September 28, 2026 - DelveInsight's “Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline landscape. It covers the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Report



On September 24, 2026, Corcept Therapeutics initiated a phase 2 study is to assess the safety and efficacy of CORT113176 (dazucorilant) in patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). In Part 1, eligible ALS patients will be randomized to one of three treatment arms (1:1:1) across North America and Europe for a 24-week double-blind treatment period. Patients who complete participation (i.e., complete all visits) in the double-blind treatment period will be eligible for participation in a 132-week open-label extension (OLE) study. A daily dose of 300 mg dazucorilant will be used in the OLE period. Patients who complete the double-blind treatment period and who do not enter the OLE will enter the 132-week follow-up period.

On September 22, 2026, Prilenia conducted a phase 3 study consisting of a double-blind placebo-controlled (DBPC) period followed by an open-label extension (OLE) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pridopidine administered orally at a dose of 45 mg twice a day in adult participants with early and rapidly progressing ALS. Standard of care treatments (e.g., riluzole, edaravone, and Nuedexta) will be allowed as long as participants are on a stable dose for at least 4 weeks prior to dosing. In the DBPC period, participants will be randomized in a 3:2 ratio to the pridopidine and placebo arms.

On September 22, 2026, Shanghai Zhimeng Biopharma Inc. highlighted a phase II/III linical trial is to learn if drug CB03-154 works to treat ALS in adults. It will also learn about the safety of drug CB03-154.

DelveInsight's Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis treatment.

The leading Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies such as Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics, Zhimeng Biopharma, Clene Inc., AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences LLC, Collaborative Medicinal Development, LLC, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, PhenoNet, Inc., Kadimastem, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Novartis, Spinogenix, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., Coya Therapeutics, Inc., Cellenkos, Everfront Biotech, Xalud Therapeutics, QurAlis Corporation, Alchemab, Eli Lilly, ProMIS Neurosciences, Time Therapeutics, AKAVA Therapeutics, Nevrargenics, Biogen and others. Promising Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies such as Dazucorilant 300 mg, AP-101, Fasudil (WP-0512), RT001, ARGX-119, AMX0035, ION363, ANX005, and others.

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Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Overview

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that primarily affects motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. It is characterized by the degeneration of upper motor neurons in the motor cortex and lower motor neurons in the brainstem and spinal cord, leading to progressive muscle weakness and paralysis. ALS occurs in both sporadic and familial forms, with the sporadic type accounting for approximately 90–95% of cases. The exact cause of ALS remains unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Approximately 5–10% of cases are familial and are linked to mutations in genes such as SOD1, C9orf72, TARDBP, and FUS, while the majority of cases are sporadic.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Drugs Profile

Debamestrocel: Brainstorm-Cell Therapeutics

Debamestrocel (MSC-NTF, also known as NurOwn®) is an investigational, autologous cell therapy being developed for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It uses a patient's own mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs), modified to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs) that support neuron survival and reduce inflammation in the nervous system. The therapy is administered by intrathecal injection to deliver these protective factors directly to the spinal fluid. Debamestrocel aims to slow or stabilize ALS progression by enhancing neuronal health and modulating neuro inflammation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

SLS-005: Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

SLS-005 is an investigational therapy for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) whose active ingredient is the disaccharide trehalose. It is formulated for intravenous infusion and designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, stabilize misfolded proteins, and activate the cellular cleanup process known as autophagy. By enhancing autophagy and promoting clearance of toxic protein aggregates in motor neurons (e.g., TDP-43, SOD1), it aims to slow ALS progression. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

COYA 302: Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

COYA 302 is an investigational biologic combination therapy designed to treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Comprising a proprietary low-dose interleukin-2 (LD IL-2) and CTLA-4 Ig (abatacept), it is administered subcutaneously to enhance regulatory T-cell (Treg) anti-inflammatory activity while simultaneously suppressing activated monocytes/macrophages. The dual-mechanism approach aims to rebalance immune dysregulation and reduce chronic neuro inflammation believed to drive ALS progression. As per the company pipeline, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

HK-001: Everfront Biotech

HK-001 is an investigational small-molecule therapy developed by Everfront Biotech, Inc. for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Designed as an oral soft-gel capsule formulation, HK-001 is being evaluated in early-phase clinical studies to determine its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile in healthy volunteers and ultimately in ALS patients. Through targeted inhibition of mTOR and suppression of excessive autophagy, it aims to delay the progression of ALS in patients. Currently, HK-001 is being evaluated in the Phase I for ALS.

QRL-201: QurAlis Corporation

QRL-201, developed by QurAlis Corporation, is therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that specifically targets stathmin-2 (STMN2) loss, a key driver of motor neuron degeneration in ALS. The therapy is designed to restore STMN2 expression, which is disrupted due to TDP-43 protein pathology a hallmark of most ALS cases. By re-establishing normal STMN2 levels, QRL-201 aims to stabilize axons, support neuronal repair, and preserve motor function. As per the company pipeline the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis market.

Learn more about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis research and development projects @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Unmet Needs

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, QurAlis Corporation, Sanofi, MediciNova, Helixmith, Verge Genomics, UCB and others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

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Scope of the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Companies- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Scholar Rock, Revalesio, QurAlis Corporation, Sanofi, MediciNova, Helixmith, Verge Genomics, UCB and others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Therapies- Dazucorilant 300 mg, AP-101, Fasudil (WP-0512), RT001, ARGX-119, AMX0035, ION363, ANX005, and others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline on our website, @ Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III)MN-166: MediciNovaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)QRL-201: QurAlis CorporationDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key CompaniesAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key ProductsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis- Unmet NeedsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis- Market Drivers and BarriersAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Analyst ViewsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

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