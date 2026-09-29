Michael Urie Marks 20 Years Of 'Ugly Betty': Couldn't Have Asked For A More Perfect Big Break

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Michael Urie, who played the much-loved character of Marc St. James in“Ugly Betty”, marked the show's 20th anniversary with a tribute, calling it his“perfect big break”.

Urie took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets of“Ugly Betty.” He went on to share that the best part is he gets to talk about it all so“much because people remember the show and still love it.”

“Happy twentieth birthday, Ugly Betty! Two decades ago, the world met Betty Suarez, her beautiful family, and her unlikely coworkers,” he wrote as the caption.

He added:“I couldn't have asked for a more perfect big break - the lifelong friendships and pride I carry with me from this job overwhelm me. The best part is, I get to talk about it all so much because people remember the show and still love it. Thank you to Silvio Horta for bringing us all together. What a time!”

“Ugly Betty”, which is a comedy-drama television series, aired from September 2006 to April 2010. The series was developed by Silvio Horta. It is based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea.

The series follows Betty Suarez, a smart and well-meaning young woman from Queens, New York, who lacks fashion sense but secures a job at a high-end fashion magazine, Mode. As she navigates a glamorous but cutthroat industry, Betty challenges stereotypes and expectations while advancing her career and maintaining close ties to her family.

The show stars America Ferrera as Betty, alongside Eric Mabius, Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Tony Plana, Michael Urie, and Becki Newton.

A Hindi adaptation of the show, titled Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, was made in India. It stars Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Parmeet Sethi and Gaurav Gera among many others.

The show follows Jassi, an average-looking girl, lands up a job a leading fashion agency headed by Armaan Suri. Though brilliant, she faces several challenges at her workplace.