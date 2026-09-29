Telangana Boosts Education With Meals, New Schools: Minister Venkataswamy

Telangana Minister Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday highlighted the state government's initiatives in the education sector, including its breakfast and midday meal programme, teacher recruitment, Young India schools and Advanced Technology Centres, saying the measures are aimed at strengthening government schools and improving skill and employment opportunities for students.

Speaking about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's proposed visit to Sircilla, Venkataswamy said the Chief Minister would highlight the work undertaken by the Congress government in the state. "He (CM Revanth Reddy) will go to Sircilla and propagate what good work the Congress government is doing," Venkataswamy said.

Breakfast and Midday Meal Programme

Referring to the breakfast scheme he inaugurated in Medak district, the minister said students had responded positively to the quality of food being provided under the programme. "Yesterday, I inaugurated a breakfast scheme in Medak district. It was such a wonderful scheme, and students were so happy with the quality of food. Nearly 20 lakh students across the state are going to benefit from this midday meal scheme," he said.

The Telangana government has expanded its focus on nutrition alongside school education. In September, the state government said it was providing breakfast and milk to students in government schools and had expanded the midday meal programme up to Class 12. The government has also announced an allocation of Rs 927 crore for breakfast and milk for students.

Venkataswamy said the meal programme could also encourage more parents to enrol their children in government schools. "The most important point in this midday meal scheme is that the strength in government schools will increase," he said.

Teacher Recruitment and School Infrastructure

Highlighting teacher recruitment, the minister said the government had recognised the need to strengthen faculty in government schools. "Congress government already realised the need for having faculty. So, we have recruited 10,000 teachers as soon as the Congress party came to power," he said.

The state government has also been pursuing broader measures to strengthen school infrastructure and improve enrolment. In a recent education review, the government said more than 80,000 students had been added to government schools and outlined plans to upgrade educational infrastructure.

New Institutions: Young India Schools

Venkataswamy further highlighted the proposed Young India schools, saying the government was planning 219 such schools at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore each, along with a Telangana Public School in every Assembly constituency. "We are setting up 219 Young India schools at a cost of Rs 200 crores each, plus one Telangana public school in each constituency. So, that is the kind of importance the Congress government is giving towards education," he said.

The Telangana government has previously announced the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools across Assembly constituencies. Official documents said the first phase involved 105 such schools, with an estimated investment of Rs 21,000 crore and capacity for about 2.70 lakh students.

Skill Development via Advanced Technology Centres

The minister also spoke about the government's plans to expand skill-based education through Advanced Technology Centres. "Congress government is also setting up 119 advanced technology centres, an opportunity for students to get skill developed and then get jobs immediately," he said.

The state government has been converting ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres with a focus on skills, innovation and employment. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also said that students trained at these centres are securing campus placements, while new courses are being introduced in polytechnic colleges.

A Long-Term Vision for 'Telangana Rising'

Venkataswamy said the initiatives were part of a broader vision for the state's development. "Congress government and the CM have a comprehensive view of how people of Telangana should be going in the next 2047 Telangana Rising period," he said.

The Telangana government has described education, skill development and employment-oriented training as key components of its long-term development strategy, alongside expansion of school infrastructure and welfare programmes for students. (ANI)

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