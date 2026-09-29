No Bridge In Dhemaji: Kids Risk Lives On Boats To Reach School

For several schoolchildren in Chengajan Gowala village under Jonai Assembly constituency in Assam's Dhemaji district, the journey to school begins with a risky boat ride across the Lali river and Buri Sauti, with villagers saying the absence of a permanent bridge continues to expose children and other residents to danger.

Located in the Chengajan area, the village falls under the Jonai Assembly constituency, which is numbered 80 in Assam. Official records identify Chengajan Gowala as a village in Jonai subdivision of Dhemaji district. The children studying at Chengajan Kaivarta M.E. School and other students from nearby areas are reportedly dependent on small boats to cross the waterways on their way to school.

Daily Commute a Risk for All Residents

Villagers said that strong currents and the limited availability of boats make the daily commute particularly difficult, while parents remain concerned about the safety of their children. A resident, Chandan Majhi, said crossing the river is one of the biggest problems faced by the people of Chengajan Gowala and surrounding areas. Speaking to ANI, Chandan Majhi said, "The biggest problem in Chengajan Gowala village and the surrounding area is crossing the river. When children are taken across the river in a small boat, there is always a fear that they may fall into the water. Many times, the boat goes to the other side, because of which people have to wait for hours. When the boat is not available, children cannot reach school on time and this directly affects their studies."

The problem, according to villagers, extends beyond schoolchildren. Patients requiring medical attention, pregnant women, farmers, traders and other residents also have to depend on the same boat service to cross the river. Majhi said the absence of a boat at the time of a medical emergency can create serious difficulties for families, particularly when a patient needs to be taken for treatment or medicines. Villagers also said the area lacks adequate healthcare facilities and demanded a sub-health centre, improved medical services and a veterinary facility. They said farmers and livestock owners often have to depend on veterinary doctors travelling from distant areas.

Villagers Plead for Bridge After Reported Tragedy

The residents have also raised concerns over accidents during the river crossing. According to villagers, a girl reportedly fell into the river and died a few days ago. The circumstances surrounding the reported incident could not be independently verified.

The villagers said the construction of a permanent bridge at the confluence of the Lali River and Buri Sauti would provide a safer route for schoolchildren and also improve connectivity for patients, farmers, traders and other residents. They claimed that the issue has been raised several times with the concerned departments as well as local MLA Bhubon Pegu and MP Pradan Baruah. According to the villagers, assurances regarding the construction of a bridge have been given, but a permanent structure is yet to be completed.

A Recurring Problem, A Permanent Demand

The problem of children in Jonai relying on boats to reach school has also surfaced previously. In August 2026, it had been reported that students in Jonai were using boats to reach school after a bridge over the Kemi River was damaged, with teachers raising concerns over overcrowding and the risks involved in crossing the river.

In another report from 2022, students in Jonai's Bishnupur area were also dependent on boats to reach school during flooding, highlighting the recurring connectivity challenges faced by children in parts of Dhemaji.

For residents of Chengajan Gowala, however, the demand is not only for temporary arrangements during floods. They are seeking a permanent bridge and safer transportation facilities so that children can attend school without having to risk a river crossing every day.

The villagers said the need for a permanent solution has become more urgent as the same route is used not only by students but also by people travelling for healthcare, agriculture, trade and other essential activities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)