Kristen Stewart To Star In Olivier Assayas' New Film 'Spiritual World'

Actor Kristen Stewart has bagged a pivotal role in French director Olivier Assayas' 'Spiritual World'. The film will also feature Vicky Krieps, Riley Keough and Wagner Moura.

The movie reunites Assayas with Stewart, who won a Cesar Award for best supporting actress for her role opposite Juliette Binoche in his 2015 film“Clouds of Sils Maria.” A year later, she had the leading role in“Personal Shopper,” a supernatural drama for which Assayas won best director at Cannes, as per Variety.

More on 'Spiritual World'

Described as being in a similar vein as“Personal Shopper” but steamier,“Spiritual World” will star Stewart as a haunted, clairvoyant young woman plagued by mysterious premonitions. The film is set to begin shooting in February across France and Germany, with an international cast that also includes Barbara Sukowa (“Deux”) and Niels Schneider (“The Unknown”).

Director's Other Projects

Assayas is also reteaming with Paris-based producer Olivier Delbosc for“Spiritual World.” The pair worked together on Assayas' latest film“The Wizard of the Kremlin,” an ambitious political thriller with Jude Law portraying Russian President Vladimir Putin and Paul Dano a spin doctor named Vadim Baranov. The movie, which also starred Alicia Vikander, world premiered at the Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.

Arte France, the Franco-German network, is co-financing the film which is currently being developed by Delbosc without a French studio attached. (ANI)

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