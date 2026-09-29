Military Evacuate Two Civilians From Frontline Town Of Beryslav In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 102nd Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Territorial Defense Forces reported this on Facebook.

“Servicemen of the 1st Battalion of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade evacuated two civilians from the frontline town of Beryslav... our troops continue to help people reach safer places whenever possible,” the 102nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

Officials noted that evacuating people from a city that comes under Russian attack every day is an extremely difficult and dangerous task.

Russian strike on Kharkiv injures 43 people and damages 46 buildings

As reported by Ukrinform, four monks wounded by Russians were evacuated from a community in Kherson region.

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