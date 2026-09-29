Cameron Parsell

Professor, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland

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Cameron's primary area of research is poverty, homelessness, social services, and charity aimed at addressing social disadvantage. He is an Australian Research Council Future Fellow, and Director of Research. He is the co-chief investigator on several national studies that examine the nature and outcomes of newly emerging models of intervention directed toward permanently ending homelessness.

Cameron is currently examining the contemporary Australian welfare state and the role of charity and faith based organisations. Cameron's research seeks to build an evidence base about the interacting societal, social policy, social program, and agency dimensions to human change. Cameron is particularly interested in conducting ethnographic research, with a focus on policy and practice translation.

–present Research Fellow, homelessness, social welfare, and poverty, The University of Queensland

2010 UQ, PhD

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